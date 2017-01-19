CABINET FILES: West behind attempted mobile data tariff hike, Cdes

Dear Cabinet and Politburo members

COMRADES, I notice that an ever-alert Cde Supa had to do a lot of fire-fighting after the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, which is under his direct control, somehow got infiltrated by agents of our Anglo-Saxon detractors and got dim-witted by one rapacious mobile phone operator into hiking data tariffs by such a jaw-dropping margin that sent out people mad.

Like I have always warned you Cdes, we have to always walk with our backs firmly to the wall and sleep with one eye wide open because our enemies in the West will not rest for as long as we are in power. Now see what had happened when Cde Supa thought it was safe for him to be away on his well-deserved annual vacation!

These days, if one wants to commit political suicide, they should mess around with anything that affects the youths, worse still unemployed youths like we have in endless supply in this country!

After a close analysis and going through reports that I get from my eyes and ears on the ground, I have realised that rather than being an enemy of the party, the social media is actually the greatest ally we have today and we should embrace it wholeheartedly. We cannot deny the fact that social media is here to stay and we can only be Rip van Winkles at our own peril.

What I have come to realise, Cdes, is that social media is very, very good. Ever since it came on the scene, we have not had real problems with our people. Whenever there is something that they do not like, they take it to such social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to vent their anger and frustrations, after which they cool off and things get back to normal even though nothing would have changed.

When that Mawarire chap started his mischief on social media, we thought it was something that we could lose sleep over, but we later realised that it was just ephemeral… give it a few days, it would spent itself out of existence.

In fact, come to think of it, social media is good. Very, very good! It is just like beer, gambling, soccer or some such things and activities that are so addictive, but useless… things that make it so, so easy to control the masses. So why make it unaffordable to the generality of the people through a usurious tariff regime? Such a move would not be different from banning beer, or soccer… harmless as they are, if banned, they can cause a revolution because these serve the purpose of keeping the people thinking that they are busy when, in fact, they are not engaged in anything life-enhancing.

Just wait until the next elections… they will make all noises on social media, but we will make sure that only our people do the actual voting and that way, we would again cruise to yet another resounding victory.

We should start making sure that the cost of mobile data is next door to nothing, so that we encourage more of these people to think they are busy, while we are busy making inroads on the ground. Just combine social media and say, soccer, we are home and dry!

Social media, just like this biometric voting system, can be used to our great advantage. You know that when you have captured people’s details into the database, a good section of the population can be told that it is now possible to tell who they voted for, so this way, a bounteous harvest of votes is guaranteed for the party with a track record of winning… our great revolutionary party.

Just as we will be turning the biometric voting system to our advantage, so should we, the social media.

If something is banned or made illegal, it somehow becomes most attractive to the people. Maybe it is human nature, I don’t know. If we ban or restrict social media, we would appear like we have something to hide, when we do not.

In every situation, one should always look for the upside and make the very best of it.

Kindest Regards

Yours Sincerely

ME

… AND CZ’S NOTEBOOK

Mischief

So the telecoms firms met and connived to increase the floor price of their mobile data to a certainly level. And with them was the regulatory authority — which was naturally rubbing its belly in gleeful anticipation of the resultant windfall due to it since it is funded from a certain percentage of what the operations charge. Fine and dandy!

Then because the show of camaraderie between these parties is actually faked, never really done in good faith, when the regulator blew the starting whistle, only one player took off. The player was only to realise that it had been used as a guinea pig to test the temperature in the furnace of public opinion when it was a shade too late. And you never heard such a noise as bilious accusations and counter-accusations were traded.

Dr CZ’s opinion is that what matters is that the move was cleared by the regulatory authority, which went on to issue a directive to that effect, which directive only one player —which happens to be the only one that is law-abiding — complied with. When it was time to backtrack, the one that had complied with a lawful directive ended up being at fault. In other words, it was supposed to defy the directive! The regulatory authority should take the blame for whatever happened, if indeed it is still a regulatory authority, otherwise any attempt to kick blame away from its court like we noticed last week only serves to expose it for a scandal that it is.

Anyway, none of the parties have Dr CZ’s sympathies… because they are all soothing bloodsuckers!

Bye!

This week, we got it from the horse’s mouth. Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku confirmed that come March 1 this year, he would be history. If only every public job would be like that… like what the late nationalist, Edison Zvobgo, once pointed out… that before one does anything in a public office, the first thing they should do is to mark the date they will be hitting the road!

Anyway, as Chidyausiku this week opened the legal year for the last time, he took his time to praise himself — he should have realised that no one would do it for him — so he claimed that among his many achievements was bringing efficiency to the justice delivery system in this country. While he was busy waxing lyrical about this, opposition leader and former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai was yawning aloud that he was still waiting for the outcome of his 2002 election petition…15 years later! Talk about efficiency!

Good, but…

The government has threatened to move in to deal with lawlessness in private schools and colleges. Good. We hope this won’t be another addled threat. Dr CZ has a patriotic suggestion. To deal with the menace of the rampant hiring of hopelessly unqualified staff by these institutions, each of these schools should be made to publicly display names and qualifications of their staff members… a parent and or guardian who discovers that their child is being taught by an unqualified teacher should demand and get refunded. This way, the benefit of hiring cheap, unqualified staff falls away.

There are just too many private schools and colleges that hardly have any qualified staff.

It is not different from visiting a hospital and made to pay only to be attended to by an untrained nurse or doctor.

Again!

Preparations for the 21st February Movement celebrations to take place in the Matopo National Park in Matabeleland South have kicked off in earnest and the party has started duly accepting donations from “well-wishers”. We are quite sure that by now most Zimbos are very familiar with the meaning of “well-wisher” when it comes to “donations” towards anything remotely to do with the ruling party. It means anything, but what it means in its pedestrian sense.

The good thing about this event is that the perennial victims have since gotten inured to this daylight robbery.

As something that is fixed on the calendar, it is something that they can budget for.

We are quite sure that Dr CZ’s brothers like Temba Mliswa, Godfrey Tsenengamu, Jim Kunaka and others sincerely miss fat moments like this one.

Good

As one of the only ISO-certified patriots, it pained Dr CZ when he discovered that one of the radio stations falling under the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation recently concluded a promotion in which some of its loyal listeners were rewarded with DStv decoders and subscriptions. One really wonders whose idea this was. We can only hope that an investigation will be instituted very soon.

Grateful

Surely, Zimbos have to be ever grateful to their heroes. During the colonial era, it was a crime for blacks to set foot on First Street.

Today they are roasting green mealies right in the middle of the central business district.

A survey conducted by Dr CZ reveals that this new profession has created a few hundreds jobs that will contribute towards the final figure of 2,2 million jobs.

If it was still in Rhodesia, these people that we today see sleeping outside banks would have ended up spending the rest of the nights in cells at Chikurubi, but thanks to our hard-won freedom, anyone brave enough to sleep in queues get their reward… a card with a number showing their place in the cash queue because queuing is a human right.

What more can Zimbos ask for?

cznotebook@yahoo.co.uk