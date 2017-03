By Staff Writer

Another financial institution in Zimbabwe has revised their conditions for DStv payments, effectively limiting them. CABS, the largest building society in the country, announced this month that it would no longer allow non-account holders to make DStv payments through it. They also announced that their customers will only be able to make a single payment […]

CABS revises DStv payment limits. Other ways to pay DStv

