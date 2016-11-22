Cafca’s revenue decline 38 percent

CABLE manufacturer Cafca’s revenue declined by 38 percent to US$18,1 million for the year to September 30 from US$29,3 million recorded last year.

Pre-tax profit dropped to US$678 028 from US$2,5 million due to the 38 percent drop in turnover which moved the company towards breakeven turnover.

The company scaled down operations by a third, from 300 tonnes to 200 tonnes monthly production, dropping costs from US$700 000 to US$500 000 per month.

“In response to the anticipated drop in both local and export sales, the strategy for the year was to re-engineer the company from 300 tonnes a month capacity to 200 tonnes a month capacity by dropping costs from US$700 000 to US$500 000 per month. This was done successfully and the reduction in working capital resulted in a turnaround in borrowings from a net borrowed position of US$680 523 to a net positive bank balance of US$1 473 583,” said Cafca secretary, Caroline Kangara in a statement accompanying the results.

She said the company was well placed to respond to any improvements on the market either locally or abroad.

“We have funds available and good stockholdings to ensure quick response to inquiries. The current operating model is sustainable, though at these turnover levels only a moderate profit will be achieved,” she said.