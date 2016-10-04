Call for more funding for drought response

THOUSANDS of people are in desperate need of food assistance in various parts of the country despite efforts by both government and non-governmental organisations to alleviate starvation.

Indications from just two provinces of Matabeleland South and the Midlands are that at least 40 percent of people in need of food handouts in the two regions are not being catered for by the current government and United Nations food relief programme.

Of the 340 725 affected populations in Matabeleland South, over 225 000 people were being supported with relief assistance. In Midlands out of the estimated 630 000 food insecure people over 350 000 were receiving assistance.

While an on-going urban assessment is being awaited for over 14 000 drought affected people have been receiving assistance since July 2016 in Bulawayo. In Matabeleland North all the 413 000 people in need of food were receiving assistance.

Of the US$352 million being sought for the Humanitarian Response Plan, nearly US$192 million have been committed so far. This funding includes donations from USAID, DFID, China, Netherlands, EU, Japan, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, India, Switzerland and the UN Central Emergency Fund.

The humanitarian response has so far reached approximately 1,5 million most vulnerable people. The UN says there is an urgent need to fund the non-food sectors to ensure that the positive impact that has been achieved in food assistance is not affected by the inadequate funding in the other sectors.

United Nations managed humanitarian assistance is guided by the principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality where any and all who are in need are targeted for humanitarian assistance irrespective of their political and other affiliation. The UN has put in place rigorous monitoring, accountability and complaints mechanisms.

The Office of the President and Cabinet and the United Nations System in Zimbabwe last week jointly convened in Bulawayo to assess the on-going drought response in four provinces of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Bulawayo.

The meeting held last Thursday allowed participants to share good practices in drought response to strengthen monitoring and accountability in order to reach the most vulnerable, and to identify preparedness priorities for the impending La Nina response.

This first provincial consultative meeting was part of a resolution agreed-to at the regular national level multi-stakeholders’ drought response consultative meeting held on July 7 2016 in Harare.

Addressing the first provincial consultative drought response meeting, UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative Bishow Parajuli said: “Government, humanitarian partners and local administrators have jointly agreed to strengthen the existing monitoring and accountability mechanisms through adopting standard operating procedures to strengthen our response and accountability to the most vulnerable communities worst affected by the drought. We need to keep our radars active and prepare a contingency plan for any eventuality that may arise from the effects of La Nina.”

Results from the latest Rural Livelihoods Assessment report released by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee in July 2016 show that approximately 4,1 million rural Zimbabweans would be food insecure during the peak hunger period of January to March 2017. Recognising the negative effect of the drought amongst the urban population, urban assessment is currently being undertaken to determine the number of food insecure people. The results of the urban assessment are expected to increase the total population affected.

Participants called for the on-going school feeding programme to cover all school-going children and POTRAZ to increase connectivity to ensure smooth running of the cash transfer programmes.

USAID mission director Stephanie Funk welcomed the agreements made by all stakeholders saying: “We support the UN principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality. We consider these principles necessary to making sure that our assistance is delivered in an accountable and transparent way, regardless of political affiliation, religion or gender. The El Niño induced drought is bigger than all of us, we must continue to work together to make our efforts as effective as possible”.

