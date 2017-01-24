Callisto Pasuwa to step down as Zimbabwe coach following the Warriors’ AFCON 2017 short-comings

KickOff.com can reveal Callisto Pasuwa will step down from his job as Zimbabwe national team coach upon their return from their failed 2017 African Nations Cup campaign.

The Warriors’ third appearance at the continental showpiece came to a premature end on Monday following their disappointing 4-2 defeat to Tunisia, meaning the Zimbabweans managed just a single point from their three Group B games in Gabon.

So woeful were the Warriors at the back this week that they conceded four first-half goals against the Tunisians, with the centre-back pairing of Elisha Muroiwa and Costa Nhamoinesu putting in shambolic displays.

This website has since established that Pasuwa will walk away from the job and make way for another coach to take charge, before then pursuing club coaching options.

Though Pasuwa has come under criticism for his team selections, he has also had numerous personal battles in the job, most notably going for as many as nine months without being paid by ZIFA.

The 46-year-old oversaw the Warriors’ successful AFCON 2017 qualification campaign following his appointment two years ago, after leading local giants Dynamos on a majestic run of four league titles in a row.

Zimbabwe are due to leave Gabon today.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has reportedly retired from international football following Zimbabwe’s exit from the 2017 African Nations Cup.

The 31-year-old made his debut in 2010.

Katsande, who played all three games at the finals in Gabon, also netted three goals for the Warriors. – Kickoff.com