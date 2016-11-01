Cam & Motor to anchor RioZim’s expansion

RESOURCE group, RioZim, which officially switched on its Cam and Motor processing plant last Thursday is targeting to become the country’s largest gold producer with an additional 40 percent contribution from the mine expected to bring the group’s monthly output to over 200kg per month.

Outgoing chief executive, Noah Matimba said the group’s gold production has trebled since 2012 and completion of the Cam and Motor project has set RioZim on a solid position to consolidate its growth.

“We have now established a strong base for growth and RioZim is set to become one of Zimbabwe’s biggest gold producers after the launch of a new gold recovery plant at Cam and Motor mine,” he said. The group also produces gold at Renco Mine while it has acquired Dalny Mine from Falgold.

Last year RioZim raised US$10 million for the construction of the Cam and Motor mine plant through a rights issue which was very well subscribed. According to Matimba, at final commissioning, total cost for the project would amount to US$12 million.

Cam and Motor project manager, Beven Mateveke said the plant was constructed over 10 months and the recovery rate for the plant is 80 percent. He said grade is between 3,7 kg per tonne and 3,7 kg per tonne.

The plant has capacity of up to 2 500 tonnes of ore per day. Currently mining is through open cast, but the group is expected to commence underground mining after a period of about five years. The open pit mine which supports the plant has an expected life span of five to 10 years depending on the rate of production.

Matimba said the group’s expansion will anchor on the performance of Cam and Motor, which is expected to be the new cash cow for the group. “This project will unlock where RioZim is going and we shall use that to launch future projects,” said Matimba adding that focus for the past two years has been hemorrhaging growth and expansion and now shall expand through organic acquisitions and mergers.

RioZim is an integrated mining company with a diverse portfolio in gold, base metals diamonds, coal and chrome. According to group chairman Lovemore Chihota growth strategies will be underpinned by capacitating and optimizing existing mines as well as cost containment.

He said the company last year carried out intensive work at Renco which included the replacement of old machinery and refurbishment of inefficient equipment resulting in increased ore generation.

