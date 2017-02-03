Cameroon beat Ghana to set up final date with Egypt

CAMEROON set up a AFCON 2017 final meeting with Egypt after beating Ghana 2-0 in their semifinal clash on Thursday evening.

The Indomitable Lions continue their chase for a sixth Africa Cup of Nations title, thanks to second half goals from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog.

Playing in the first semifinal in nine years, Cameroon surged forward and controlled proceedings for much of the opening exchanges, but the Ghanaian defense held firm as Razak Brimah kept his side in the game with key blocks.

The best chance of the half fell for Cameroon as Harrison Afful was well placed to clear a good header from Adolphe Teikeu off the line in the seventh minute.

Jordan Ayew did well to beat the offside trap with five minutes left of the first half, but Swansea frontman flashed his effort from an acute angle narrowly across the face of goal.

Ghana then imposed themselves on their opponents in the second half but were let down by horrendous decision making and finishing in the final third.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 72nd minute when Ngadeu-Ngadju capitalised on an error by Brimah, who misjudged the flight of the ball in from a free-kick, allowing Cameroon to go in front.

With the introduction of Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars applied relentless pressure on the Cameroonian defense, but were unltimately undone by their finishing as Bassogog smartly finished off a counter to seal his side’s place in the final.

Egypt and Cameroon will meet in Sunday’s final, with Ghana set to face Burkina Faso in the thrid-place playoff on Saturday evening. kickoff.com