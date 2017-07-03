CAPS United stun Zamalek

ZIMBABWEAN champions CAPS United stunned last season’s runner’s up Zamalek 3-1 in Harare to leave the Egyptians on the brink of CAF Champions League elimination.

Needing a win to keep their hopes of progressing alive, Ronald Pfumbidzai put the hosts ahead half an hour in before Nigerian Stanley Ohawuchi levelled matters against the run of play just before half-time.

Yet Abbas Amidu proved the game-changer on the day, putting CAPS ahead on 75 minutes before adding another in stoppage time to secure a memorable 3-1 win for his side, who now have to win against group leaders USM Alger next Sunday to make the top two in the group, while it’s do-or-die for bottom-placed Zamalek who need three points against second-placed Al Ahly Tripoli.

In Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup action, TP Mazembe secured a 1-0 away win at Mounana as they went top of Group D, leaving South Africa’s SuperSport United in third and needing a win at home against Mounana to have any chance of advancing in the knockout stages.

In Group B, Mbabane Swallows were beaten 3-1 at home to CS Sfaxien, moving the Tunisians within one point of group leaders MC Alger who they face in a battle for top spot next weekend.

Swallows and South Africa’s Platinum Stars are now officially knocked out. kickoff.com