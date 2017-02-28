Car involved in Tupac Shakur shooting goes on sale for £1,2m

A memorabilia dealer is selling the car which rapper Tupac Shakur was travelling in when he was shot and killed in a drive-by attack nearly 20 years ago.

The BMW 750iL, which once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight, has been listed with an asking price of $1.5m (£1.2m) in California.

Several photographs of the BMW have been uploaded by Moments In Time, but the company has not provided any details of the car’s history since Shakur’s death in September 1996.

However, it appears the car has been well-used, as there are more than 92,000 miles on the odometer.

Shakur, whose hits included Dear Mama and California Love, was travelling with Knight in Las Vegas when he was shot several times by a gunman in another car.

The rapper was taken to hospital and put on a life support machine, but died six days later at the age of 25. His murder was never resolved.

Several of Shakur’s belongings have been listed by Moments In Time over recent months.

Last October, the company listed a pendant which the rapper was apparently wearing on the night he was shot in New York City – two years before his death.

Shakur’s estate disapproves of the pendant being sold. Pic: Momentsintime.com

The dented gold and diamond pendant’s asking price was US$125 000 (£100 000) – but TMZ reported that Shakur’s estate was “strongly against” the listing and had threatened to file a lawsuit against anyone who purchased the jewellery.

It remains available to buy on the dealer’s website. news.sky.com