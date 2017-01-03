Cars Coming to SA in 2017

WITH a host of new models and facelifted products due for introduction in 2017, it promises to be an exciting year for the South African new vehicle market. Take a closer look at the cars coming your way this year.

We have created an alphabetical (by brand) list of all the cars you can expect to see in South Africa this year. Take a look at what’s coming your way…

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Giulia



The arrival of the Alfa Romeo Giulia in the first quarter of 2017 is undoubtedly one to look out for. The Giulia has breathed new life into the Italian brand and the range will be led by the Giulia Quadrifoglio with its 375 kW/600 Nm 2.9-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This version will be offered in both Launch and Race editions and buyers can also opt for the 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine in Base, Super and Super Lux trim, producing 150 kW and 330 Nm of torque using an 8-speed automatic ‘box. The Launch and Race editions are expected to retail for R1.4 million and R1.6 million respectively, but the exact pricing and specification of the other derivatives will be confirmed closer to the Giulia’s expected launch in March 2017.

[Updated] Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2016) First Drive

Also to come:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Audi

Audi Q2

The Audi Q2 represents Audi’s response to the growing popularity of small crossovers and the Ingolstadt-based firm’s push into the premium compact family car market. The Q2 is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2017 and, at launch, the newcomer will be offered with a 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine with 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque. A choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission will be available. An 85 kW/200 Nm 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine will be introduced thereafter, followed by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel variant in the second quarter of 2017.

Audi Q2 (2016) First Drive

Also to come:

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi RS3 Sedan

Audi RS5 Coupe

Audi TT RS

Audi Q5

BMW

BMW 5 Series

The new tech-laden BMW 5 Series sedan will arrive in February 2017 with 2 turbopetrol and 2 turbodiesel engines available from launch; all derivatives feature 8-speed automatic transmissions. Petrol engines will include a 185 kW/350 Nm 2.0-litre turbopetrol, as well as a 250 kW/450 Nm 6-cylinder 3.0-litre turbopetrol. On the diesel front, a 2.0-litre turbodiesel will offer 140 kW and 400 Nm, while a more powerful 6-cylinder 3.0-litre turbodiesel will offer 195 kW and 620 Nm of torque.

New BMW 5 Series (2017) First Drive

Also to come:

BMW 760Li

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Cruze

The new and lighter Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan will hit South African shores in the third quarter of 2017 with larger dimensions and comprehensive safety specifications. Engines will include a 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine with 110 kW and 245 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.6-litre turbodiesel option. In terms of transmissions, a 6-speed manual or 6-speed manual will drive the Cruze’s front wheels.

Fiat

Fiat Tipo

The affordable Fiat Tipo hatchback and sedan are scheduled for local launch in the first quarter of 2017 and two naturally aspirated engines are on the cards for South Africa. The 1.4-litre engine will offer 70 kW and 127 Nm of torque, while the 1.6-litre engine will produce 81 kW and 152 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered for both engines. It’s yet to be confirmed if our market will receive the 1.3-litre turbodiesel engine with 70 kW and 200 Nm of torque.

Fiat Tipo (2016) First Drive

Ford

Facelifted Ford Kuga

The facelifted Ford Kuga will introduce a host of styling and technological updates to the popular family car/compact SUV. Buyers can expect features such as SYNC3 connectivity, hands-free parking and enhanced Active City Stop. In terms of engines, 88 kW 1.5-litre and 110 kW 2.0-litre turbodiesel powerplants will be offered. A petrol 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine with either 88 kW or 110 kW will be available, while an uprated 134 kW version will power the all-wheel drive Kuga derivative.

Also to come:

Ford Fiesta

Honda

New Honda CR-V

An all-new version of the popular CR-V is likely to land in SA during the second half of 2017. The redesign appears to have changed it from a demure people carrier into something quite sleek and attractive. It rides on a stretched version of the new Civic platform and is claimed to be more spacious and more upmarket inside. Engines have yet to be decided for our local market, but 1.5-litre turbopetrol and 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol derivatives are offered in the USA.

Also to come:

Honda Civic Type R

Honda Ballade

Hyundai

New Hyundai Creta

Yet another compact family car will hit the local market (early) in 2017. Likely to arrive in February, the Creta aims to take on the segment-leading Ford Ecosport and a host of other rivals. Endowed with 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre turbodiesel engines, the Creta offers reasonable performance – although from our original first drive we favoured the diesel automatic. Space and practicality appear to be excellent, which should make for an exciting new offering to the segment.

Hyundai Creta (2017) First Drive

Also to come:

Hyundai i30

Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10

Jeep

New Jeep Compass

The new Compass could be here before the end of 2017 if Fiat Chrysler SA can get its hands on right-hand drive models by then. Although it rides on the Renegade platform, the Compass is likely to be a more rugged off-roader.

Kia

New Kia Rio

The Rio is Kia’s best-selling model worldwide so the new model has a sterling reputation to live up to! The new Rio is said to usher in significant improvements in terms of safety and practicality. The hatchback is slightly bigger than before and the interior has been updated to meet the latest in connectivity needs. Expect it to arrive in SA in the third quarter of 2017.

Also to come:

New Kia Picanto

Land Rover

New Land Rover Discovery

The 5th-generation Discovery will certainly be a highlight for 2017. Over and above significant off-road ability matched with impressive on-road refinement, the Disco will offer generous loading capacity. With all the rear seats down it is said to offer 2 406-litres of space (an Audi Q7 is 2 075 litres by comparison). Loads of off-roading tech and connectivity systems have been crammed into the new Discovery. You can even fold down the rear seats via an app on your phone…

Lexus

New Lexus LC500

The LC500 is the most focused sportscar that Lexus has produced since the LFA supercar. Ostensibly a competitor to the likes of the BMW 6 Series, the LC looks to marry Lexus’ sporting pedigree with the brand’s reputation for refinement, supreme occupant comfort and luxury. The LC500 is likely to arrive in SA in June 2017.

Lexus LC500 (2017) Track Drive [Video]

Lexus LC500 (2017) First Drive

Also to come:

Lexus IS update

Mazda

New Mazda CX-5

The new CX-5 was first shown in Los Angeles in November 2016. It should find its way to South Africa by mid-year 2017. The design is sharper and the interior has moved into the premium sector. The chassis is more rigid, making the CX-5 more of a driver’s SUV than ever before. Engine lineup remains the same as that of the current model.

Also to come:

Updated Mazda CX-3 Range

Mazda MX-5 RF

Mazda BT-50

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The fire-breathing super-sedan will be in South Africa by mid-year 2017. It can’t come soon enough as our initial perceptions of it rate it extremely highly. Only the top-spec E63 S will be offered locally and it will cost nearly R2-million.

Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic (2017) First Drive

Also to come:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT R and Roadster

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mini

Mini Countryman

The controversial Countryman will make a return late in 2017. It’s an all-new version that utilises the same engines as the current Mini range. The newcomer’s been endowed with more loading and more passenger space (size-wise, it has grown by 30% over the old model. There is a hybrid version overseas, but the range has not been confirmed for South Africa yet.

Also to come:

Clubman JCW

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Triton

The new Triton bakkie will eventually land in South Africa during the first quarter of 2017. It’s based on the Fiat Fullback, but will use a new 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that Mitsubishi says is a major improvement over the current powerplant.

New Mitsubishi Triton SU Coming to SA in 2017

Also to come:

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Nissan

Nissan Navara

The Navara leisure bakkie will also arrive early in 2017. All the talk appears to be about the Navara’s new independent rear suspension setup, which improves ride comfort substantially. Engines have yet to be confirmed but a new 2.3-litre turbodiesel unit (a replacement for the current 2.5-litre powerplant) could well be on the cards…

Also to come:

Facelifted Nissan Qashqai

Facelifted Nissan X-Trail

Facelifted Nissan 370Z

Opel

Opel Corsa OPC

After a flurry of new vehicle introductions during the past two years, 2017 looks to be a quiet year for the German brand (at least on the local market), but we could see the Astra and Corsa ranges expanding. The new Zafira isn’t confirmed for local market introduction and we’re holding thumbs that the fiery Opel Corsa OPC will finally be released in our market.

Peugeot

New Peugeot 3008

With Citroen’s departure from the South African market, the big focus is now on its sister company Peugeot. The French firm has rung the changes to relaunch the brand in Mzansi and there are exciting new products in the pipeline. The headliner is the new Peugeot 3008 – a huge leap forward for the brand. We expect to arrive in the first quarter of 2017.

Peugeot 3008 (2016) First Drive

Also to come:

Facelifted Peugeot 2008

Facelifted Peugeot 308

New Peugeot Traveller

Porsche

Porsche Panamera

The four-door weapon from Porsche was recently replaced by an all-new model and the automotive press has praised it liberally. Not only does it drive well, but the looks have been improved substantially. Its arrival is imminent.

Porsche Panamera (2016) First Drive

Renault

Renault Duster Oroch

2017 promises to be a big year for the French automaker as it will be launching a raft of new products across all segments. There’s something for everyone here, ranging from entry-level to commercial. The Renault Duster Oroch bakkie is worth keeping an eye out for. We’re also likely to see the international reveal of the new RenaultSport Megane.

Renault Duster Oroch Double Cab (2016) First Drive

Also to come:

Sandero facelift

Clio RS

Renault Captur facelift in Q3

Suzuki

Suzuki Ignis

The plucky Japanese brand that continues to impress us will have one standout model launch in 2017. Meet the Ignis – a cute crossover that is claimed to not be the replacement for the bulletproof Jimny, but to slot in beneath the Vitara in the brand’s compact family car line-up. It should be here by April 2017 and you can read a first drive report here.

Toyota

Toyota C-HR

The Japanese giant kicks off 2017 with a trio of new product introductions: facelifts to the Corolla, Etios and the highlight of the year looks to be the C-HR, one of the most attractive Toyota products in years. A facelifted 86 is also expected.

Toyota C-HR (2017) First Drive

Also to come:

Toyota C-HR

Toyota 86 facelift

Toyota Etios facelift

Toyota Corolla facelift

Volkswagen

Facelifted Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen will be having a quiet year and so far we know of three products making their way to South Africa. Of these, the most important two are the facelifted Golf and the new V6-powered Amarok double-cab bakkie. We thought the Clubsport S hyper hatch would be here by the end of 2016, but it will arrive in January 2017. Don’t be surprised if you see a special edition Polo Vivo being launched either…

Also to come:

Volkswagen Golf facelift

Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S

Volvo

Volvo S90

It has been great watching Volvo make a significant return and thanks to the cash injection from Geely, the Swede’s products have been really impressive. For 2017, we can expect to see the all-new XC60 and XC40 revealed. Locally we’ll see the S90 sedan and V90 Cross Country arrive on our shores. www.cars.co.za