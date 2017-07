By Rufaro Madamombe

The latest performance report from POTRAZ has revealed that mobile money transactions have had a general decline during the first quarter of 2017 since last year. The total number of active subscribers has also declined by 1.6% from 3,303,188 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 3,251,784 recorded the first quarter of 2017. For a subscriber […]

Cash crisis reduces mobile money transactions and subscribers

