Caster Semenya owns 2016: Gold medals, awards and love

THERE’S no denying that it’s hard to keep up with Caster Semenya’s list of mammoth achievements. And dare we say, this year was no different.

Soon after scoring a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well as R500 000 prize money, Caster went on to win the overall season title in the women’s 800m event at the Diamond League series final in Zurich.

A couple of days later, Caster ended her season with yet another gold medal, after winning her first international 400m race at the Diamond League in Brussels, beating five Rio 2016 finalists.

Bagging awards

To celebrate her many triumphs, Caster received an arsenal of gongs this year from various awards shows.

She won Personality of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards, managed to pick up two awards – Sports Personality of the Year and Role Model of the Year – at the Feathers and was named Sportswoman of the Year at the SA Sport Awards.

Serving relationship goals

Few couples gave us major relationship envy quite like Caster and her wifey Violet Raseboya in 2016. From clips of them dancing together, to rocking the red carpet – they had us all swooning! Yes, admit it. timeslive.co.za