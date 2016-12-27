Cavaliers give LeBron James night off in losing effort vs. Pistons

IF Santa can get 364 days off to rest after Christmas, LeBron James can get one game off.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star did not play in the Cavs‘ 106-90 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue announced his decision to the media about 90 minutes before tipoff.

James played 40 minutes in the Cavs’ 109-108 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, amassing 31 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in the come-from-behind effort.

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving logged heavy minutes too, playing 44 out of a possible 48 minutes, but Lue decided to play Irving against the Pistons.

“Well, Kyrie had six days off last week — him and Kevin (Love),” Lue said, referring to the two games Irving missed against Memphis to rehabilitate his “tired legs” and the two games Love missed against Milwaukee to heal his sore left knee. “Having that whole week to get his legs right (helped Irving) get his rest. Playing five games in seven nights, including tonight, played a big factor in my decision to hold LeBron out tonight.”

It will be the third game of the season that James has sat out for rest. James, who turns 32 this week, came into Monday tied for third in the league for most minutes played per game at 36.9. Only 21-year-old Zach LaVine and 23-year-old Anthony Davis average more.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Cavs are 4-18 without James in the lineup. www.espn.com