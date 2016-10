By Batsirai Chikadaya

The CBZ Bank in partnership with Empowered Life Trust will be launching a Youth Empowerment Program (YEP) from the 1st of November 2016. We first noticed the program through a flyer posted on its facebook page and were immediately interested to know more about it. So we contacted CBZ and were able to get a […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

CBZ to launch a $35k Youth Entrepreneurs Program, seed funding and training for aspiring youth business ventures

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed