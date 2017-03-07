CBZ to structure and issue US$2 billion bond for Higher Education infrastructure

CBZ Holdings has won the bid to structure and issue an infrastructure bond of up to US$2 billion for the construction of student and staff accommodation for state higher and tertiary education institutions, a senior government official said.

A total of ten financial institutions had submitted bids.

Zimbabwe’s higher and tertiary education institutions are in need of physical infrastructure that includes staff and student accommodation, lecture theatres, laboratories, workshops, administration blocks, service centres and recreational facilities.

The sector has 20 universities, 15 teachers colleges, eight polytechnics and five industrial training centres with a combined student population of 152 529 and staff population of 18 153.

Addressing the media, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development permanent secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga said CBZ won the bid to structure and issue infrastructure bond of up to US$2 billion to the country’s institutions of higher learning.

CBZ Holdings is required to produce, in close liaison with the ministry, a feasibility study to support the structuring of a prospectus that is able to catalyse the necessary commitment from domestic and offshore financial investors.

“The Ministry is pleased to announce the selection of CBZ Holdings as the successful bidder and duly contracted Lead Financial Advisor for the Ministry with effect from March 1 2017. The duration of the consultancy is tenable for duration of one year, renewable on mutually agreeable terms.

“The lead financial advisor will raise resources to support the Ministry’s thrust to develop and train high- end skills to support Zimbabwe’s industrialization and modernization through the construction of student and staff accommodation, STEM laboratories, workshops, lecture rooms and other facilities at State universities, teachers colleges, polytechnics and industrial training colleges,” said Mapuranga.

CBZ Holdings group chief executive officer Never Nyemudzo said feasibility studies to establish specific needs for each institution and determine viability of the projects would be done soon.

“As CBZ Holdings, we are certainly going to explore a number of funding options either as a stand alone or in combination, which includes but not limited to long term debt through bond issuing, issue participation, Build- Operate – Transfer and Engineering Procurement Construction and Finance,” he said.