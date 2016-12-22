Celebrity deaths: The big names mourned in 2016

THE world lost many of its best-loved celebrities in 2016. Here are the stars the world has said goodbye to this year.

Starman, the voice of radio and Hans Gruber

Music legend David Bowie passed away early in 2016 following an 18-month battle with cancer. We also lost broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan, actor Alan Rickman and The Eagles frontman Glenn Frey.



Sir Terry Wogan was renowned for his work on Radio 2’s breakfast show and Children In Need

To Kill A Mockingbird author

To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee died in February. Her 1960 novel about a child’s eye view of racial injustice in a fictional Alabama town in the 1930s became standard reading for millions of young people.

Frank Kelly – best known for playing the character of Father Jack in the comedy Father Ted – died in the same month.



Author Harper Lee, who wrote To Kill a Mockingbird, died aged 89 on 19 February

The last of the Two Ronnies and the ‘Fifth Beatle’

Comedian Ronnie Corbett, famous for his TV partnership with Ronnie Barker, died in March, surrounded by his family.

Magician Paul Daniels, Beatles producer George Martin, Coronation Street creator Tony Warren and legendary footballer Johan Cruyff also passed away.



Beatles producer Sir George Martin died aged 90 on 8 March

Music icon and creator of The Ballad of Barry and Freda

Prince was found unresponsive and alone in an elevator at his complex in Paisley Park, Minnesota, in April. He died of an accidental overdose.

Comedian and actress Victoria Wood also died in April at her home in London. In a statement, her older brother Chris said her death “has robbed us of one of the brightest talents of our generation”.

We also said goodbye to reality TV star and music producer David Gest, and agony aunt Denise Robertson.



Prince died of an accidental overdose in April

Bread creator

TV writer Carla Lane, who was behind a number of sitcoms including Bread, Butterflies and the Liver Birds, died in May.



The TV writer Carla Lane passed away in May

‘The Greatest’

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali passed away in June. The three-time world heavyweight champion had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1984, three years after he retired from the sport.

Also in June, Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin died in a freak accident after becoming pinned between his own car and a brick mailbox at his home in Los Angeles.



Cassius Clay in May 1963 – the year before he changed his name to Muhammad Ali

Mrs Merton

The comedian, writer and actress Caroline Aherne – famous for The Mrs Merton Show and The Royle Family – died in July.



Caroline Aherne arrives at an awards show in 2007

Willy Wonka and R2-D2

Comedy legend Gene Wilder, who starred in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, died in August.

We also mourned Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2 in the Star Wars film franchise.



Gene Wilder pictured in 1996

Golfing legend

Golf legend Arnold Palmer, who won seven majors, passed away in September.

He drew thousands of fans to the game in the 1950s and 1960s and his keen fan base earned the moniker “Arnie’s Army”.



Arnold Palmer with Tiger Woods in 1997

Corrie star and Dead or Alive frontman

Jean Alexander, who played Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street, died in October.

We also lost Dad’s Army and Hi-de-Hi! writer Jimmy Perry in the same month, along with American singer Bobby Vee – known for Rubber Ball and Take Good Care of My Baby.

Dead or Alive singer and former Celebrity Big Brother star Pete Burns also died after suffering a cardiac arrest, aged 57.



Former Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander died in October

Fawlty Towers’ Manuel and Leonard Cohen

Andrew Sachs, best known for his role as Manuel in Fawlty Towers, died in November.

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen also passed away, along with the actor Robert Vaughn, Brady Bunch actress Florence Henderson and broadcaster Sir Jimmy Young.



Andrew Sachs as Manuel in Fawlty Towers

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor died in December. She starred in dozens of films and TV shows, but was perhaps better known for her love life, having married nine times.

Rock superstar Greg Lake also passed away in December, as did Sunday Times critic AA Gill and actor Peter Vaughan, who appeared as Harry ‘Grouty’ Grout in TV sitcom Porridge and as Maester Aemon in Game of Thrones.