By Batsirai Chikadaya

Cellulant Zimbabwe’s service is still down across all mobile networks. The *365# USSD code which allowed users to purchase Airtime, TelOne, Prepaid-Electricity and pay your DSTV account all from one platform on any mobile network. The service, however, has been down for the past week and a half. Cellulant has said: ….our services have been […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Cellulant Zimbabwe explains why its *365# one tap service is still down, compensates affected clients

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed