By Batsirai Chikadaya

Cellulant was recently crowned the best Payments and Transfers service at the recently held African FinTech Awards 2016 event in Johannesburg, South Africa edging out Cellulant is a Kenyan tech company but operates in Zimbabwe as Cellulant Zimbabwe. When we first wrote on Cellulant Zimbabwe back in June this year it’s *365# payment service was offering payment options […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Cellulant (Zimbabwe) wins top African Fin-tech Award, but service is down locally?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed