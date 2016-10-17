Cellulant (Zimbabwe) wins top African Fin-tech Award, but service is down locally?

0
Tech
October 17, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/10/cellulant-zimbabwe-wins-top-african-fin-tech-award-service-locally/ target=_blank >Cellulant (Zimbabwe) wins top African Fin-tech Award, but service is down locally?</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Cellulant was recently crowned the best Payments and Transfers service at the recently held African FinTech Awards 2016 event in Johannesburg, South Africa edging out Cellulant is a Kenyan tech company but operates in Zimbabwe as Cellulant Zimbabwe. When we first wrote on Cellulant Zimbabwe back in June this year it’s *365# payment service was offering payment options […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Cellulant (Zimbabwe) wins top African Fin-tech Award, but service is down locally?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostCellulant (Zimbabwe) wins top African Fin-tech Award, but service is down locally?
Older PostCellulant (Zimbabwe) wins top African Fin-tech Award, but service is down locally?

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?