Characteristics of a highly productive mindset

YOU are busy. You have so many things to get done for your work and your life. You spend all day “doing” things and running around. Then suddenly it’s 6pm and you’re wrapping up for the day. And you think back and realize that you accomplished a grand total of 2 things that day. How did that happen? You had at least 10 different tasks to complete and yet somehow none of them got crossed off your list.

I’m guessing you’ve experienced this before, maybe more often than you would like to admit. You feel like you’re “working” all the time but you never actually get anything done. It’s not because you’re a lazy person or don’t want to achieve your goals. It’s all because of your mindset.

Your mindset is everything. It is the foundation for every success and achievement in your life. What you need is to develop the right mindset. And if you want to reach those goals, it needs to be a productivity mindset.

What is a productivity mindset? Many people think they have a productive mindset or that they are being productive but really they are just being busy. They’re not actually productively completing tasks and finishing projects. Having a productivity mindset means that you are clear and focused on your goals and using all of your personal resources to achieve those goals in an organized manner.

So what are characteristics of a productivity mindset? Below are the aspects of a productivity mindset that you need to cultivate in order to be successful.

1. Motivation

We all know that motivation is a key factor in working towards our goals. We need to have something that is pulling us towards achieving the success we want in life. And although motivation can be a fickle thing, it is absolutely vital in the first steps of a productivity mindset.

If you aren’t motivated to accomplish things and mark items off your to-do list, then it’s going to be pretty hard to be productive. A lot of research has been conducted on the relationship between motivation and achievement. We know that whatever you aspire to do, it is backed by some kind of motivation to get it done.

Set up your productivity mindset by establishing clear motivations. What are the motivating factors, intrinsic or extrinsic, that are driving you to succeed? Hold these motivations in the forefront of your mind and use them to help you productively go through your day.

2. Persistence

Although motivation is a huge part of what get’s you started working towards your goals, you also need to have the persistence to keep going, even when it’s tough.

Sometimes your motivation won’t be strong enough to pull you through rough times, especially when you feel like you aren’t making progress. Being persistent and never giving up is essential to long-term success. Because it is guaranteed that you will have struggles and you will have obstacles to overcome in achieving your goals.

Persistence is the key factor in overcoming anything. Just keep trudging forward, even if it is only by a tiny amount every day. Having this mental attitude will strengthen your resolve and help you to be more productive.

3. Vision

In order to move towards our goals, we need to have a clear vision of what those goals are. If we do not know where we are going, how can we make a plan to get there?

Always hold a mental picture of the vision of the life that you are creating for yourself. That vision will guide you and help you to be more productive throughout your day. A great way to stay aligned with your vision is to use visualization. This is a hugely beneficial technique that athletes and top performers use to achieve their goals.

The power of visualization has been shown to help you take more action in your life and have more motivation towards achieving your goals. A clear vision is an absolute must if you want to be productive. Always keep that vision strong and allow it to help you guide your actions.

4. Positive Attitude

This is a must-have, not just for a productivity mindset but for a success mindset in general. You need to stay positive if you want to achieve any kind of positive results in your life.

Your attitude is a big factor in how you live your life. And you can decide what your attitude will be. Although you may feel like you can’t control outside factors, you can always control your attitude and how you feel about things. Viewing things is a positive life is an absolute must. It is necessary to be productive and to help you achieve your goals.

We can all have negative thoughts sometimes, this is a normal part of being a human being. But the good news is that you can decide to change those negative thoughts to positive ones. You get to decide not to let the negativity rule your life. Stay positive and actively work on your productivity and see what kind of results you can achieve.

5. Get A Routine

Routines are great for getting into a mental state that is highly productive. The word “routine” may sound boring and uninspiring to you, but it is a fundamental element of setting up a productive day.

The best time to establish a routine is in the morning. This will help you get into the right mentality to be productive. Create a routine that allows you to awaken your brain, get you motivated and give you a clear sense of your vision.

6. Focus on One Thing

If you have a to-do list that has several items on it, you can easily become overwhelmed and not feel very productive. Actually, having too many items on your to-do list might even make you less productive.

Focusing on one thing can be a great booster to your productivity. Pick one task each day that you feel is essential for you to complete. If you complete that one thing, you will feel accomplished.

Then, set out finishing that task before you do anything else. Don’t let distractions derail you, just keep working on that one thing. Once you accomplish that thing, anything else you achieve in your day is a bonus. This will give you a better sense of accomplishment and also help to motivate you to keep being productive.

7. Mindfulness

Being mindful can also help you to create a productivity mentality. Being fully aware of each moment can help bring you clarity and mental composure.

Be present in every moment throughout your day. What are you working on and why? Be mindful and intentional on what you are trying to accomplish. Every task you work on should align to your greater goal. If not, become more aware of the goal that you are working towards and what needs to be done to achieve it.

If you are struggling with reaching your goals, take a look at your mindset. Having a productivity mindset is absolutely key to achieving success in your life.

Set yourself up for success by following these practices to create a productivity mindset. See how it can influence your life and potentially increase your productivity.

