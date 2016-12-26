Chelsea set win club record with a win over Bournemouth

CHELSEA set a club new record with their 12th straight win over Bournemouth while Manchester United won their fourth game in a row beating Sunderland.

Chelsea went nine points clear at the top of the table with 3-0 win over Bournemouth Stanford Bridge. Pedro scored a double and Eden Hazard another as Chelsea move to 46 points on the log.

Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-1 thanks to goals from Daley Blind, Zlanat Ibrahimovic and wonderful goal from Henrik Mkhitaryan sealed the victory for United. The move the Red Devils to 33 points on the log.

Late header from Olivier Giroud secured Arsenal a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion. The win keeps the Gunners in touch with the log leaders Chelsea with 11 points adrift from the log front-runners.

Monday’s EPL Results

Arsenal 1 – 0 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley 1 – 0 Middlesbrough

Chelsea 3 – 0 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0 – 2 Everton

Manchester United 3 – 1 Sunderland

Swansea City 1 – 4 West Ham United