Chile hit by powerful 7,7 magnitude earthquake

THOUSANDS of people were evacuated from coastal areas in Chile after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.

Around 4,000 people were ordered to leave towns on the south coast after the quake struck 25 miles south west of Puerto Quellon on the southern part of Chiloe island.

In the immediate aftermath of the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, in Hawaii, warned “hazardous tsunamic waves are forecast for some coasts.”



However, the warning was downgraded to a watch but people were still told to stay away from the beaches.

The powerful quake ripped up part of a major road near Lake Tarahuin, however Chile’s National Emergency Office said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Chile’s National Emergency Office chief Ricardo Toro had called on residents of Los Lagos to abandon beaches and go to safe zones.