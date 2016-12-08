Patrick Chinamasa between rock and hard place

“THE best way to predict the future is to create it,” so said Abraham Lincoln, and nothing can be more urgent now than a sober and aggressive initiative to finally address the economic decline which is deteriorating by the day.

The question is: Does Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa have the necessary political consent to do the necessary?

I doubt it.

In his 2016 budget, Chinamasa promised us that the economy would grow by 2,7 percent compared to 1,5 percent in 2015.

This has not been the case and the World Bank had to downgrade growth expectations to a mere 1,6 percent for 2016.

This is still rather optimistic given the cash crunch and crisis of confidence the economy has faced.

I suspect that we have actually achieved negative growth in 2016 and 2017 is not going to be any better without a fundamental paradigm shift within government.

He also promised us that in 2016, the government budget deficit would be a mere US$150 million (1,1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) based on revenue projections of US$3,85 billion to be funded through local borrowings and expenditure of US$4 billion.

This again has not been the case. The budget deficit is expected to top US$1 billion for the year (seven percent of GDP) if not more.

Chinamasa always understates this figure to create the perception that things are not that bad.

Economists estimate that the total is actually 20 percent of GDP (US$2,8 billion) today and this does not bode well for 2017. We are in for a rough ride.

Government recurrent expenditure for 2016 was estimated to be 92,1 percent of budget, at US$3,685 billion, but we know the unwillingness of this government to make the hard decisions and reduce the civil servants bill remains the albatross on our necks.

A country that spends more than 92 percent of its revenue on recurrent expenditure cannot create economic growth and development.

Unfortunately this is not about to change any time soon especially in 2017 and 2018, an election year.

In fact, during 2016 we heard government was seeking to employ 10 000 teachers more, increase army recruits and ZANU-PF functionaries.

2017 will not be much different as we go towards 2018 elections.

I predict that ZANU-PF will, as usual, employ all and sundry in order to buy loyalty.

In short we should therefore not believe anything Chinamasa says when it comes to cutting the wage bill and bonuses because we know that he does not have the final say.

Government expenditure for 2017 is therefore most likely to be in excess of US$4 billion despite the economic meltdown, declining revenues and the continuous lip service to sorting out the issue of ghost workers which can save up to an estimated US$400 million per annum.

This will require more borrowing by government from the local markets as tax revenues are most likely to be depressed.

It is estimated that to date government has issued Treasury Bills well in excess of US$6 billion and this has been one of the major causes of the cash crunch we are currently experiencing.

The continued crowding out of private sector to get access to productive capital has been the major cause of company closures, increased unemployment, widespread poverty and declining government tax revenues. It’s a vicious cycle triggered by resistance to change, wasteful expenditure and lack of clear political leadership.

On the export side, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been doing what it can to talk exports up and talk imports down.

We just have to deal with the trade deficit and import less while we export more.

However, this cannot be addressed through monetary policy alone, but will take serious structural and behavioural changes.

It cannot happen in the short term.

Exports were 20 percent down in the first half of the year, while imports were 13 percent down according to Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

Conditions have since further deteriorated and 2017 could be worse.

Zimbabwe’s trade deficit continues to hover around US$3 billion.

As long as there is no new capital formation in the country, we will continue to import more than we export.

The import restrictions implemented by government in 2016 have not resulted in significant local production simply because of lack of capital.

In fact, they have resulted in increased smuggling inwards and higher prices for same products due to inconsistent policy application.

On the agriculture side, we hear that the command agriculture is rather chaotic and most unlikely to achieve desired objectives.

This means that we may need to continue importing maize (632 000 tonnes to date) despite expected decent rains in 2017.

We just never seem to get this right, year in year out, because of bad planning.

Food imports remain one of our largest import expenditures second only to fuel imports.

Achieving food security requires holistic approach including the sorting out of the land audit, finalising bankable leases and the removal of conflict on land assets which have not been compensated for.

The coming year will therefore not usher in a new paradigm on agriculture productivity when it comes to maximising the potential of our land assets.

We are therefore, most likely to remain net importers of food which will exert further pressure on the trade deficit and the availability of cash for productive purposes.

If the current cash crunch continues and the more bond notes are introduced in 2017, this will certainly reduce the ability to import through the formal system, but may spur smuggling in of imports.

Our main exports remain as tobacco, gold, chrome, platinum and nickel and these are subject to international price fluctuations, which make us vulnerable to exogenous factors.

Volumes of tobacco exports and gold exports are expected to increase going forward, while international prices will decline.

Export earnings for 2017 will therefore not increase significantly from 2016 projections of US$3,7 billion.

Whether the bond note export incentive works or not is still to be witnessed?

The jury is certainly still out on that one.

I wager that it is most likely that trade deficit for 2017 will get worse before it gets better simply because we are not investing in our productive capacity as a country.

Readers will remember that in September 2015 the Minister of Finance issued a document titled Zimbabwe’s strategies for clearing external debt arrears and the supportive economic reform agenda.

The supportive economic reform agenda stated in that document includes: The strengthening of confidence in the financial services sector; accelerating re-engagement with the international community; revitalising agriculture; advancing beneficiation in or value addition agriculture and mining; focusing on infrastructure development; unlocking small to medium enterprise potential; improving the investment climate; accelerating public enterprise reform; modernising labour laws; aligning of laws with constitution; and seriously dealing with corruption.

Unfortunately none of the above has happened.

Zimbabwe “cleared” its debt arrears to the IMF recently by accessing Special Drawing Rights (SDR’s) and “paying” US$107,9 million in October 2016.

However, the US$1,8 billion debt owed to international development partners still stands with rumours that Standard Chartered Bank has now offered US$262 million to assist government to deal with part of this debt (US$600 million) owed to the African Development Bank.

This has not gone down well with opposition political parties who feel that this effectively props up a repressive regime and creates an unfair advantage for ZANU-PF in the coming elections.

This government has not built any confidence whatsoever that it will do the right thing with large sums of money.

Unfortunately no major investment inflows of new money can be expected into the country until after 2018 elections.

That will only happen with a change of political leadership.

Chinamasa has threatened that the 2017 budget would be more about production than consumption.

However, production requires new investments and as long as country risk continues to be negative; as long as we do not deal with corruption and wasteful expenditure; as long as government does not reduce its wage bill; as long as there are no fundamental political and economic reforms as promised in the Lima strategy document; as long as political bickering continues; and as long as protests and suppressed violently in view of the international community and potential foreign investors; I personally do not anticipate any fundamental shift towards economic revival and growth in 2017.

In conclusion, despite whatever promises Chinamasa may make today in his budget speech, 2017 is most likely to be another crunch year as government pursues populist policies in anticipation of winning 2018 elections.

This will continue to suck life out of any productive activity and put further pressure on us all.

We must fasten our seatbelts, 2017 is going to be a bumpy ride. By Vince Musewe

Musewe is an economist and author. You may contact him on vtmusewe@gmail.com

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw