Chitembwe optimistic ahead of TP Mazembe clash

REIGNING castle lager premier league champions head coach,Lloyd Chitembwe has expressed optimism ahead of champions league clash against African giants, TP Mazembe on Sunday.

Speaking to the members of the media at a press conference held at the club’s offices on Wednesday, the reigning coach of the year said the underdog tag on his team is an advantage as it gives them impetus to prove the doubting Thomases wrong.

Chitembwe said his charges

are not looking into all that as they hope for a positive outcome after 90 minutes of football action.

“It’s a fact that TP Mazembe is a giant in the industry but we are not worried about that at all. as the underdogs in this match, we know what they are capable of, but they don’t know us. That alone is an enough advantage on our side.” said the soft spoken gaffer.

“We are driven by the desire to ply our trade on a continental platform and we will do anything within our capabilities to come up with a positive out come,” said the coach. Physically, technically and mentally we are prepared for the Sunday’s clash and because it is an adventure, we would like to experience it. We are rather focusing on our capabilities and we will apply and stick to our game plan, come Chitembwe added.

“In football we learn daily, even at the training ground. We drew so many positives on our match against Lioli and we will use them to our advantage.”

Right back, Hardlife Zvirekwi who represented the players also concurred with his coach that the team is confident of a positive result away from home against the DRC Champions.

“We will play our normal game and we are hoping for a good result on Sunday. Traveling to and from the match venue on the same day is an added advantage to us as we will eliminate the need to acclimatize since we will only be in Lubumbashi for a very limited time.”

“Moral is at peak in the camp and we will do our best. Everyone is raring to go.” he added.

Meanwhile, CAPS United have partnered with a new airline on the market, Rainbow.

Represented by Miss Dorah, the airline expressed happiness with their partnership with Makepekepe.

“As a cost effective airline who pride in hospitality and travel services in the skies, we are really excited to partner the Zimbabwean soccer champions CAPS United on their quest on the African Safari. As you know traveling in Africa is not that much smooth, Rainbow will bridge the gap and eliminate the need to connect destinations by chartering a plane for the club. We looking forward to a great partnership with the club,” she said

United progressed to the first round of the CAF Champions League after dismissing Lesotho side Lioli FC by a 2-1 aggregate. The return leg is slated for the 19th of this month at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. – sportbrief.co.zw