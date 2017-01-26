Chrome sector on the rebound

By Nyasha Chingono

ZIMBABWE’s chrome industry is set for a rebound in 2017 as world ferrochrome prices are expected to continue on the upward trend following years of declining returns.According to an International Chromium Development Association (ICDA) report, South Africa and Zimbabwe hold about 90 percent of the world’s chromite reserves and resources, with South Africa having reserves of about 3,1 billion tonnes and a further estimated resource of 5,5 billion tonnes.

Zimbabwe has reserves of about 140 million tonnes with resources of a further one billion tonnes.

It is the only country to exploit both stratiform and podiform deposits.

The stratiform deposits occur in the Great Dyke, approximately 550 km long and 11 km wide, while the podiform deposits occur in the Selukwe and Belingwe areas, according to ICDA.

International ferrochrome prices for the fourth quarter of 2016 averaged US$1,10 a pound, 12,2 percent up on US$0,98 a pound during the third quarter.

The increase in prices is set to continue into 2017, owing to a rise in demand for ferrochrome by Chinese stainless steel companies.

China is the world’s largest ferrochrome consumer

Higher demand prospects for ferrochrome by the stainless steel industry in China would translate to a 3,1 percent growth in chrome production, from 2, 6 percent last year, according to a global chrome industry barometer.

Locally chrome prices vary from US$40 to US$80 per tonne for lumpy chrome, depending on grade, while chrome concentrates attract US$84 a tonne.

On the export market, Zimbabwe’s chrome attracts between US$75 and US$100 per tonne for concentrates.

Zimbabwe could benefit from the firming ferrochrome prices if it steps up efforts to improve beneficiation and processing of raw chrome.

Zimbabwe has exported 28 840 tonnes of raw chrome valued at US$2 million since lifting of a ban on raw chrome exports last year.

Government last year reviewed royalty fees for chrome to five percent, from two percent.

This was done to encourage exports. It also scrapped a 20 percent tax to support small-scale miners.

The ban put in place in 2011 was meant to encourage beneficiation, but this did not succeed due to failure by local producers to attract technical support, forcing government to revert back to the old system.

Although Zimbabwe reverted back to exporting raw chrome ore, the damage had already been done as the country’s two largest ferrochrome producers, Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company (Zimasco) and ZimAlloys were placed under judicial management due to viability concerns.

Zimasco had to resort to tribute miners to explore its vast chrome claims along the Great Dyke, while leasing two of its defunct Kwekwe smelters to South African company Portnex in 2016.

The company owns about 70 percent of the chrome claims in the country’s mineral rich region, but they were affected by declining commodity prices.

Firming world chrome prices are welcome for local small scale miners who felt hard done by local Chinese buyers paying meager sums for their chrome.

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe chief executive officer (CEO), Isaac Kwesu, said the increasing chrome prices had already sent good signals on the market.

“That is good news and we have already seen the market beginning to respond to the change in prices,” said Kwesu.

He said Zimasco, a ferrochrome giant that is under judicial management, is expected to rise in the wake of resurgent prices for the base metal.

“Zimasco was under judicial management and I hear they are now beginning to reopen. The industry has responded swiftly,” Kwesu said.

Kwesu said the chrome producers were in desperate need of incentives as local prices were choking production.

“This is a critical impetus needed by the industry. It may not be viable, but it is better,” Kwesu said.

Chrome producers in 2016 contributed US$30 million to the fiscus, translating to one percent of Zimbabwe’s mineral value.

Speaking in Harare a fortnight ago, Jinan Corporation managing director, Xing Shanshan, said low chrome prices had affected the sector.

“At the beginning of last year, due to the world trends, the demand for ferrochrome was low so this affected the ferrochrome industry in Zimbabwe. We only have two companies in operation. Local companies also lack funds and the technology to support production,” said Xing.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) spokesperson, Dosman Mangisi, said miners were buoyed by increasing chrome prices.

“This is good news. But while prices are increasing, we expect government to create a good operating environment for miners,” said Mangisi.

Mangisi said this would assist small-scale miners to access markets with lucrative prices.

Mangisi also lamented poor technology in chrome mining, saying incessant rains were threatening open cast mining.

He said chrome production would rise further towards winter.

“We expect government to speed up the smooth trading of chrome. There is no reason why chrome miners should not be given export permits. This should be done to prevent leakages,” said Mangisi.

In 2015, government set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for chrome miners and contracted Apple Bridge Investments to pay miners before exporting, but the initiative has not yet take off, exposing miners to exploitative buyers.

Mining experts say government must not allow local Chinese buyers to buy chrome from local suppliers, as this would disenfranchise ferrochrome companies.

Chrome exports attract low prices on the global market as producers trade the mineral in its raw form.

Efforts to increase beneficiation have failed to take shape.

At its peak, between 1997 and 2002, Zimbabwe produced 750 000 tonnes of chrome per year.

The country’s lowest output was in 2009 when a meager 200 000 tonnes were produced, with the sector subsequently failing to raise the targeted US$53,6 million.

Neighbouring South Africa has managed to benefit from its chrome resources because seven of its major companies export ferrochrome.

South Africa has over the years taken advantage of the growing demand for ferrochrome in China.

According to Mining Weekly Online, the cost of shipping chrome from South Africa to China has declined over the years.

Landlocked Zimbabwe has also continued to increase costs of doing business, and miners have found it very expensive to ship the chrome to Asia.

This has exposed local producers to exploitative tendencies by Chinese buyers, paying less for chrome from small scale miners.

Nearly 60 percent of the world’s production of global chrome is used for stainless steel.

ZimAlloys owns 1 052 claims covering 39 175 hectares, while Zimasco owns 2 530 claims covering 68 655 hectares.

The two companies are yet to come out of financial doldrums and cannot explore its vast resources.

Government in 2016 ordered the two companies to give up 50 percent each of their claims as it seeks to open space for new investors.

Zimasco has complied, while ZimAlloys has spurned government’s proposal.

The two parties are said to be now involved in protracted talks.

Other players are Afrochine Smelting Company, Gweru based Xi Yun Mining and Jinan Mining Corporation, among other Chinese chrome miners.

A report produced by the late former minister of mines, Edward Chindori-Chininga, said about US$53 million was realised from chrome sales between 2009 and 2011, but only a paltry US$1 million was remitted into Treasury.

The report said about US$6,1 million was generated from the 20 percent export levy.

Chinese buyers have often been blamed for exploiting local small-scale miners by paying paltry amounts for chrome.

“These Chinese change the tonnage to suit themselves and pay us meager sums for our hard work. The costs related to the extraction and delivery of chrome far outweighs the money we get,” Minrod Mashaya, a Shurugwi based chrome miner, complained.

