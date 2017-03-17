By William Chui

While Moto Republik hosted their open day on Thursday, and filed their court application, the City of Harare have come out issuing a statement in regards to the building plans that were approved and used to build the structure at the creative hub in Harare. Their statement seems to insinuate that Moto Republik used clandestine […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

City of Harare investigating Moto Republik’s “pseudo-approval,” claims containers are illegal

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed