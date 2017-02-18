Civil servants turn to loan sharks

A NUMBER of civil servants are finding themselves with no option but to resort to borrowing from micro finance institutions (MFIs), whose interest rates further burden them as they drown in debt.

Civil servants make up the country’s largest workforce at about 230 000 and, on average, the lowest paid government worker pockets US$350, which is a far cry from the poverty datum line currently estimated at US$540.

This situation leaves the desperate worker with no option but to find temporary relief in MFIs and loan sharks.

Because of stringent conditions and the vexatious approval processes involved in accessing loans from banks, the lowly paid government employees find it quicker to access money lenders like loan sharks and MFIs.

In the normal course of business, the role of MFIs should be that of helping poor people out of poverty. In a way, they should be agents of economic development and employment generation.

In Zimbabwe, most micro lenders are, however, doing the exact opposite. The bulk of them are being accused of either operating illegally or charging extortionate interest rates, which leaves the borrower poorer.

In the event that the borrower fails to repay the principal amount plus interest, they normally attach the pledged security, be it movable or immovable property to offset the debt.

Economist, Davison Gomo, said government must descend on MFIs, especially those operating outside the law and shut them down.

“These illegal businesses may be criminal syndicates practicing money laundering as a front. Their illegal activities drain the economy thus the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) together with the police must take action in identifying and shutting them down,” said Gomo.

In the past, most low income earning groups would rely on pyramid schemes or Ponzi schemes as a source of finance. It had also become fashionable for people to group themselves into societies or clubs where they would pool resources together and take turns to access the pooled resource.

But following the collapse of pyramid schemes which duped people of thousands of dollars and the high default rates gripping the so-called clubs or societies, the MFIs have emerged as the only source of hope for the struggling workers.

Constituting the lower rungs of the corporate earning ladder, civil servants have of late been receiving salaries at unpredictable intervals. Many of them are therefore resorting to MFIs and loan sharks to augment their poor incomes as government is failing to pay salaries that can help sustain their families.

Most MFIs actually prefer civil servants when giving loans because they do not normally default on their payments. To minimise the rate of default, MFIs have stop order facilities running with the salary service bureau where deductions are effected timeously.

Zimbabwe Association of Microfinance Institutions (Zamfi) chairman, Patrick Mangwendeza, said civil servants make up the bulk of their clients.

Zamfi is the umbrella body of MFIs.

But due to erratic delays in receiving their salaries from government, MFIs are also beginning to feel the heat.

“This obviously has translated into delays in MFIs being paid their outstanding loans by civil servants, thereby leading to a sudden increase in non-performing loans,” said Mangwendeza.

For applicants to secure loans, they are normally required to provide two latest pay slips, an identity document, three months’ current bank statement and proof of residence.

A net salary of US$300 can get one a loan of US$1000 which is repayable over 18 months and attracting a monthly payment of a whooping US$143.

By the end of the 18 months the borrower would have paid US$2574 for a loan of US$1,000.

Some of the MFIs are also charging applicants non-refundable administration and application fees ranging from US$5 up to US$50 depending on the loan amount being applied for.

With business seemingly lucrative for MFIs, the industry has been invaded by unregistered lenders.

Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Willard Manungo believes that civil servants should be protected from loan sharks and MFIs.

“We do not want our civil servants to fall victim to loan sharks. We need to instill discipline because these loan sharks will continue to take advantage,” he said.

He said government was also concerned about the huge interest rates charged on loans by financial institutions saying there might be need for a legal instrument to instill discipline in the sector.

“There is a mismatch between what the depositor is getting and what a borrower is being charged. We are still debating whether to come to Parliament so that there is a legal instrument or we use moral suasion,” said Manungo.

The RBZ has for some time been spearheading a campaign to educate the general public to be wary of unscrupulous MFI.

Microfinance is generally regarded as the provision of financial services to the unbanked and under-banked households and small to medium enterprises.

The RBZ says globally, the main objective of microfinance is facilitating access to financial services by the poor and marginalised sections of the community.

Microfinance targets those members of the community that would ordinarily not be able to open a bank account or access loan facilities in the mainstream banking sector because of stringent requirements.

This means the institutions are only permitted to issue loans to their target market which may be individuals (consumer loans), small to medium enterprises (business loans) or a combination of the two.

Consumer loans are loans to meet day to day expenses or for subsistence purposes.

Business loans encompass funding for working capital or capital expenditure for starting, or expanding an existing business venture.

