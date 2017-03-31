Coach says Afcon win made Zambia players ‘big-headed’

ZAMBIA coach Wedson Niyrenda says some players became too “big-headed” following their 2012 Africa Cup of Nations victory.

Chipolopolo surprised many by beating Ivory Coast on penalties in Gabonbut then failed to get past the group stage at the next two editions.

“Some of the players thought they were untouchable,” he told BBC Sport.

“Our players were big-headed, that’s no secret. Club coaches were nothing to most of the players who won that cup.”