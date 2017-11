By Trycolyn Pikirayi

So it seems South Africa is much more serious about their #DataMustFall than I thought. Just read an article on MyBroadband on how Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is lobbing for all licensed Mobile Network Operators in SA to have data bundles which have a minimum expiry period of 3 years. 3 years! Imagine having […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Communications regulator lobbing for data to last for 3 years in South Africa

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed