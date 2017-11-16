Concerned SADC sends envoys

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) chairman, South African President Jacob Zuma expressed “great concern” over the unfolding political situation in Zimbabwe and called for “calm and restraint”.

He also hoped that developments in Zimbabwe “would not lead to unconstitutional change of government as that would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions”.

Zuma urged the Government of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) to resolve the political impasse amicably, while imploring the ZDF to maintain peace and security in the country.

Following this statement, Zuma, said he would be sending special envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola — the current SADC chair of the organ of peace and security — in light of the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe.

Zuma would send the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Minister of State Security, Bongani Bongo to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

Zuma added he had spoken to Mugabe earlier yesterday. He said Mugabe had indicated that he was “confined to his home but said that he was fine.”

South Africa was also in contact with the ZDF.

