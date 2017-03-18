Coolio says he will ‘take off jewellery’ around UK fans

COOLIO says he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mixing with fans at his upcoming UK shows after having items stolen during a previous visit.

The rapper will perform in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow as part of the I Love The 90s tour this autumn.

He told the Press Association he would “absolutely” talk to fans – but would take precautions.

Coolio had his shoes and accessories stolen after diving into the crowd during a show at Staffordshire University in 2009.

“I consider my UK fans, friends and fellow artists as family,” the 53-year-old told PA. “Most of the time I enjoy coming, apart from that one time.”

Coolio, whose hits include Gangsta’s Paradise and C U When U Get There, has pledged to play new material at the UK shows.

Also performing on the I Love The 90s tour are Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Young MC. news.sky.com