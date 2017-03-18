Coolio says he will ‘take off jewellery’ around UK fans

0
Lifestyle
March 18, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Coolio says he will ‘take off jewellery’ around UK fans
By
BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Coolio performs at 90sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on September 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)

Coolio will perform at Wembley Arena and four other UK venues this autumn (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)

COOLIO says he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mixing with fans at his upcoming UK shows after having items stolen during a previous visit.

The rapper will perform in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow as part of the I Love The 90s tour this autumn.

He told the Press Association he would “absolutely” talk to fans – but would take precautions.

Coolio had his shoes and accessories stolen after diving into the crowd during a show at Staffordshire University in 2009.

“I consider my UK fans, friends and fellow artists as family,” the 53-year-old told PA. “Most of the time I enjoy coming, apart from that one time.”

Coolio, whose hits include Gangsta’s Paradise and C U When U Get There, has pledged to play new material at the UK shows.

Also performing on the I Love The 90s tour are Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Young MC. news.sky.com

Older Post

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?