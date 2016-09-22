Corporate governance….embraces sustainable development

By Allen Choruma

In simple terms: “Corporate social responsibility” (CSR) is about demonstrating the value that an organisation brings to society and gaining the trust of stakeholders that operations are conducted in a responsible and sustainable way.”

Company directors should be aware that CSR has a wider or broader perspective than most people think. CSR goes beyond donating money to charity, supporting sports, hospitals, hosting Christmas parties for senior citizens, donating food and so on. From a sustainable development point of view, being a “responsible corporate citizen” means that a company has to balance between its economic objectives and social development in order to enhance the standing of the company in society.

Role of directors

Ultimately company directors should take an active role in ensuring that the companies they lead comply with issues relating to sustainable development. Company directors should look into their company operations and establish how they impact on socio-economic development and the environment.

Sustainability issues should be linked to a company strategy and systems.

A formal sustainability reporting and assurance process (at least annually) should be established in companies. Guidelines on sustainable reporting include the Global Reporting Inititiative (GRI) Guidelines, 2007, commonly used as a standard for sustainability reporting.

Company directors have an obligation to serve not only the interests of shareholders, but the interests of a broader spectrum of stakeholders that include the community and society in which they do business.

Company directors should ensure that companies, as responsible corporate citizens, should maintain a balance between the need to make profits on one hand, and meeting legitimate expectations of society, and also the need to preserve the environment on which present and future generations depend.

Below are some examples of sustainable development issues that directors need to pay attention to at board meetings:

• Ensuring that employees are treated fairly i.e (fair working conditions), prevention of use of child or slave labour and gender discrimination etc.

• Social investment i.e. spending part of profits in worthy social causes.

• Investment in health and welfare of employees and community.

• Employment creation and poverty alleviation.

• Production of goods, products and services that are not harmful to consumers and the environment.

• Controlled use of biotechnology.

• Protection of natural resources.

• Efficient use of energy and water resources.

• Education: Awareness on sustainable development issues.

• Waste management and pollution (i.e. control of carbon emissions, discharge of affluent into water bodies etc).

• Ethical business conduct.

Company directors, should have the exposure and training on sustainable development issues, so that they can address the above concerns in their companies. As King 111 Report puts it: Sustainability should be built in the DNA of companies. That is the essence of sustainable corporate governance.

Allen Choruma can be contacted on e-mail: allenc17@juno.com