Cosafa Cup: “We are in it to win it”, Mushure

By Carlo Chikomba

THE Warriors Cosafa squad captain, Ocean Mushure has outlined his team’s ambitions ahead of the Cosafa Castle Cup tournament which starts on Sunday in South Africa.

Mushure says the team’s main objective at the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup tournament is simply to lift the title.

Speaking to Sportbrief at the Warriors final training session at the National Sports stadium on Thursday afternoon, Mushure said that the squad they had at the moment was strong enough to claim top honours.

“We are going to fight for the cup because we have a very strong squad which is capable of doing just that. We believe that working as a team is important and we place team effort above individual brilliance”.

The 31-year old also revealed that he felt being handed the captaincy gave him extra motivation to go out and give it his all in the national colours. Such was the captain’s belief in the team that he even promised to return with the trophy.

Bold claim from the defender, given that Zimbabwe last won the Southern African tournament trophy in 2009.

Zimbabwe is set to play Mozambique, Madagascar and Seychelles in Group B of the COSAFA Castle Cup, and Ocean stressed that it was important to win all three games in that group encounter for the team to gain confidence.

Meanwhile, the Warriors team coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa said that his team is in good condition and he was looking forward to the trip to South Africa.

“Well the team is ok, we have a clean bill of health with no injury concerns. We will be travelling to South Africa tomorrow morning as planned,” said Chidzambwa. –sportbrief.co.zw