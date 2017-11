By Leonard Sengere

Before you light your torches to burn me alive, I am well aware of the current situation as regards bond notes. Ever since their introduction at 1:1 with the USD, bond notes have been on a steady decline. Granted that decline has reversed since President Mnangagwa took office. I know that some saw the bond […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Could It Be We Missed That Bond Notes Actually Served Their Purpose?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed