Courier City, a Zimbabwean owned startup offering 50% off your shipping costs is launching live on Facebook tomorrow!

0
Tech
December 9, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/12/courier-city-zimbabwean-owned-startup-offering-50-off-shipping-costs-launching-live-facebook-tomorrow/ target=_blank >Courier City, a Zimbabwean owned startup offering 50% off your shipping costs is launching live on Facebook tomorrow!</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Remember Courier City? We wrote about how the Zimbabwean owned startup is planning to disrupt the traditional methods of shipping documents and parcels between Canada and Zimbabwe with a person-to-person courier service that could save you up to 50% on your shipping costs. The service will be up and running on Monday, 12 December 2016, but […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Courier City, a Zimbabwean owned startup offering 50% off your shipping costs is launching live on Facebook tomorrow!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostCourier City, a Zimbabwean owned startup offering 50% off your shipping costs is launching live on Facebook tomorrow!

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Can the rand rescue Zimbabwe’s economy?