Court okays mine boss dismissal

THE Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a senior Freda Rebecca Mine official who took advantage of his stint as acting human resources manager to give himself a clean employment record by removing records of previous disciplinary cases against him from the company’s files.

Ajasi Wala went on to access the company’s records to get personal details of the substantive human resources manager the company had hired to take over from him and sent him an anonymous letter threatening to physically harm him, all in a desperate effort to discourage the new manager from taking up the post.

In his anonymous letter to the in-coming substantive human resources manager, Wala threatened that the new manager would not be welcome at the company because he belonged to a different tribe and region.

These sentiments were contrary to the mining house’s policy that discouraged discrimination on tribal and regional grounds in the recruitment of staff.

For his infractions, which the gold mining firm took seriously, Wala was put through a disciplinary process that resulted in his dismissal.

He took his case to an appeals officer at the company who confirmed his dismissal.

The case then went before an arbitrator, who determined that Wala had been properly found guilty of acts of misconduct made against him. The arbitrator, however, took the view that the harsh penalty of dismissal slapped on Wala was unwarranted.

In what the Supreme Court was later to find as “a rather contradictory process of reasoning”, the arbitrator said: “…However, it is my considered view that both acts of misconduct are not serious enough to warrant the verdict of dismissal as there was no direct benefit on the part of the claimant (Wala) …I take note that the trust the respondent (Freda Rebecca) had on the claimant has been eroded and he cannot be trusted to occupy any office of authority such as the one he was appointed to temporarily occupy. It is therefore my considered opinion that the penalty befitting this offence would be to demote the claimant to a lower grade than the one he was acting for the period prior to the confirmation of the current incumbent to commence from the date of suspension. I accordingly order the re-instatement of the claimant to a grade lower than the one currently occupied…”

Aggrieved by this ruling, the mine appealed to the Labour Court which on September 3, 2012 ruled that Wala’s action had struck at the root of his employment contract and therefore the penalty of dismissal imposed on him was the most appropriate.

Wala then took his case to the final court of appeal where Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Luke Malaba, sitting with Justices Elizabeth Gwaunza and Susan Mavangira as the Supreme Court upheld his dismissal.

In the judgment, Justice Malaba said the actions of Wala — who had served the company for 17 years — had, to all intents and purposes, repudiated his contract of employment.

“When an employee causes confidential records of an employer relating to his disciplinary records, which are under his exclusive custody by reason of his position as an acting Human Resources manager, to disappear to create a false impression of having a blamelessness record, he or she undermines the trust the employer would have reposed in him or her. By his or her own misconduct the employee repudiates the contract of employment thereby giving the employer the right to dismiss him or her from employment,” Justice Malaba pointed out.

For full story visit www.fingaz.co.zw

“The appellant (Wala) undermined the very status of being an employee thereby disabling himself from fulfilling any of the express or implied terms or conditions of his contract of employment with the respondent.

“The circumstances of the commission of the offences the appellant was convicted of show that the continuance or a normal employer and employee relationship had in effect been terminated,” the judge added.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw