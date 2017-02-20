Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to star in TV drama with Angelina Jolie’

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly signed up to star with Angelina Jolie in a TV drama about Syrian refugees.

The Real Madrid footballer was named as one of the high-profile cast members secured to start filming Hayat Koprusu in April.

Director of the upcoming TV series Eyup Dirlik told website Turkish Football: “We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through.

“There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and (Arabic music star) Nancy Ajram.”



Angelina Jolie has also been named among the cast

Hayat Koprusu will focus on a Syrian family fleeing the civil war for Turkey.

It will film mainly in Gaziantep, in the Anatolia region of Turkey near the Syrian border.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his ambition to break into acting.

The 32-year-old said while promoting a menswear line in February 2016: “Why not? It is not my objective at the moment, but I have had some invitations.

“It’s difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions. But I would not close the door, it is something I like.”

His representatives have been contacted for comment. news.sky.com