Cristiano Ronaldo treble powers Real Madrid to Club World Cup final victory

CRISTIANO Ronaldo powered Real Madrid to the Club World Cup crown as they downed a gutsy Kashima Antlers 4-2 in the final at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Los Blancos struck first through Karim Benzema but a brace from Gaku Shibasaki saw the Japanese outfit go ahead but their impossible dream was snuffed out as Ronaldo responded with a hattrick.

Antlers had the honour of being the first Japanese side to reach the final of this particular tournament and they did themselves proud against the European Champs.

Mamelodi Sundowns can take some comfort from the fact that although they lost in the quarter-final it was to a team that made it all the way to their competition’s showpiece and performed so admirably.

As expected Real Madrid took the lead, needing less than ten minutes to hit the back of the net as Benzema pounced to loop the ball into the net after Modric’s shot had been parried away.

However, the J-League champs gave a good account of themselves after going behind and grabbed a leveller just before the break as Gaku Shibasaki smashed past Navas.

That goal was a truly fine effort but what the 24-year-old did next to put his side ahead in the 52nd minute was simply wonderful.

A misdirected clearance found its way to Shibasaki some distance out from goal and he surged forward, leaving a few men in white in his wake before unleashing a shot that snuck past the goalkeeper.

The Japanese fans that packed out the stadium were barely done celebrating when Real found their equaliser from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez went crashing down in the area.

Stepping up to take on the responsibility was Ronaldo who unerringly lashed the ball into the bottom corner.

Both sides went in search of a regulation time winner in the latter stages of the game but it was a foul from the already-booked Sergio Ramos that provided the biggest talking point late on.

The Real stalwart body-checked an opponent close to the halfway line and seemed likely to receive his marching orders but he escaped unpunished as they 90 minutes ended without further goals.

Needing extra-time to settle matters it was the Spanish side that grabbed the initiative in the 97th minute as Benzema’s neat pass was finished crisply by Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was not done there as he completed the first hattrick ever netted in a Club World Cup final, rifling home his third after picking up a miscued shot from Toni Kroos. kickoff.com

