Current human resources challenges

Memory Nguwi The current global economic crisis, particularly the economic challenges facing Zimbabwe have necessitated the need for human resources professionals to think outside the box and come up with radical changes to ensure business success.

The Human Resources Indaba held on May 28, 2009 was a gathering of such great minds from various industrial sectors, that came together to discuss challenges that they are facing. What come out clearly from this session is that all is not well in organisations. Some of the challenges currently facing human resources practitioners are as follows:

Remuneration

It was agreed that this was one of the greatest challenges facing organisations at the moment. The biggest question is how to structure remuneration systems that are both affordable and sustainable to the organisation.

The first step for any organisation is to determine where you are and where you want to go. How much can the organisation afford to spend on employee remuneration versus the revenue generated? On employee benefits it is critical to identify those benefits required for the sustainability of work. Benefits that are being offered because of competitive necessity must be suspended for now unless the organisation can sustain them.

A major challenge that can arise out of adjusting the existing benefit structure is the issue of contractual obligations. Some contracts clearly state that the employee is supposed to be entitled to a certain benefit.

However, having ascertained that such a benefit is not needed for organisational sustainability, the organisation faces the dilemma of how to remove such benefits without instigating legal penalties.

Other organisations have solved this problem by “buying out” existing contracts. This is when an agreement is reached between the employee and employer on the removal of certain aspects of the contract and the organisation compensates the employee for this change, whereby a new contract is then issued between the two parties. This can however, be a costly process and depends on the organisation’s ability to pay. Another approach to deal with these contractual obligations is to simply manage the costs as much as possible. If an employee is entitled to fuel allocations, these can be reduced for example.

Change management

Employees were used to lavish lifestyles in the time they could “burn” money and organisations could afford to adjust salaries monthly because the funds were coming from non-productive activities which are no longer there. In order to gain the support of employees, organisations need to come up with programmes that will help in re-orienting employees. The process of change is never an easy one and management has to guide employees towards a reality check if the organisation is to maintain sustainable remuneration packages.

Communication is the key in all this. Let the employees know what is going on. Some organisations have formed information teams between employees and management that meet regularly to exchange information about company performance and expectations.

Performance management

There is no option to managing performance at every level in the organisation. There is a need to make sure that each individual has been assisted in managing their performance. The era of paying people money without accounting for their contribution is gone. The usual excuses that were prevalent during hyperinflation e.g. “targets are changing too fast” are all gone. Senior management need to make sure that each employee has a scorecard which will be used to assess their performance objectively every quarter. Good performers should be rewarded and non performers must be managed out.

Talent acquisition, identification and retention

Zimbabwe has lost a number of skilled people to other countries in the past 10 years. There is not going to be an immediate solution in attracting this talent back home. A number of challenges exist in trying to attract this talent back home. One of the major challenges is that local salaries are not yet at the level that can easily attract diaspora talent. Our estimate is that it will take at least one and half years to be able to have competitive salaries to attract diaspora talent. The second challenge is that it’s going to be very expensive to recruit diaspora talent especially when considering that most of these people would need you to pay for their travel to and from Zimbabwe for interviews. They are also most likely to demand that you pay relocation costs for them.

We do not see most organisations affording this kind of expense. The other challenge is that most professional people in the diaspora have mortgages that would need to be paid off for them to be able to come here or they will need a good salary to enable them to continue paying off their mortgages while they are here.

The other strategy to combat this challenge would be to develop talent from within through graduate training programmes, apprenticeship training programmes and career development initiatives. Some organisations survived without the diaspora talent and they need to reward the people who helped them survive this period by offering them a rewarding career.

It is also important to take advantage of the high unemployment rate to tap into the local talent. Most people have lost jobs across industries and they are desperate to get employment. There are very good people out there who are ready to start work. These people can be engaged at very low cost unlike the diaspora talent that will come at a premium.

Wellness programmes

There was a general agreement that HIV is no longer the only disease that needs to be catered for under wellness programmes because there were other terminal illnesses that employees were living with that also needed counselling and support. It is also mandatory that organisations move from the AIDS awareness concept and focused also on positive living with HIV in whatever programmes that are being implemented in organisations.

Senior managers need to take very tough decisions in order to sustain the business both in the short and long term.

Memory Nguwi is the Managing consultant of Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd a management and human resources consulting firm.