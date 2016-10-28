Cuthbert Malajila calls for Bidvest Wits momentum against Bloemfontein Celtic

BIDVEST Wits striker Cuthbert Malajila rues their continued travels but targets maximum points away to Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The Clever Boys are back on the road after returning from a successful trip to Cape Town, and now head to the Free State for a visit to Phunya Sele Sele this weekend.

Malajila, who came on in the last 10 minutes as Wits fought back from a goal down to beat Ajax Cape Town 2-1 in midweek, has consistently been getting minutes as he builds up his fitness at the Milpark-based outfit.

The Zimbabwean international, though, is looking ahead to Saturday evening’s clash at the Dr Molemela Stadium, and says the team are well prepared for what will be a tough task.

“We have to take each game as it comes and the team is definitely ready for the match,” the 31-year-old told his club’s website.

“We have been travelling a lot lately – three matches away in a row is never easy. We prepare for things like this at training and we are ready.

“We have to believe in ourselves and keep on pushing. No match we play is easy, whether it is at home or away. It is about how we prepare and arrive at the stadium.”

Having recently been crowned MTN8 champions, Gavin Hunts men had to endure three weeks of inactivity before their 3-1 humbling at the hands of Free State Stars, but showed good resolve to bounce back against Ajax.

“When we beat Mamelodi Sundowns we were on form and had momentum, we lost it slightly against Free State Stars but now we have a bounce in our step again and we are out to collect maximum points,” concluded Malajila.

Kick-off of the clash has been scheduled for 20h15 on Saturday evening. kickof.com