By Batsirai Chikadaya

image credit: BBC Yesterday, 5 Tanzanian’s were charged with insulting their President John Magufuli on social media in some interesting cases of the application of their newly enacted Cyber Crime law. According to Tanzanian news outlet The Citizen, the five denied the charges against them and were released on bail. hearings adjourned until the 27th of […]

Cyber Crime bill at work in Tanzania, 5 arrested for insulting their President

