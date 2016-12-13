Dam levels average 37,7 percent

…. Lake Mutirikwe at five percent

THE country’s dam levels remain largely depressed despite the recent rains and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) appeals to all water users across the country to sparingly use the available resource.

Despite the rains, no inflows have been recorded in most of the country’s major dams with only a few dams recording slight increases in water levels.

The national dam level average currently stands at 37,7 percent at a time when it is expected to be over 60 percent.

The most affected, at five percent, is Lake Mutirikwe in the Runde catchment. This the major supplier of irrigation water in Masvingo and Lowveld areas. Still in the Runde catchment Muzhwi Dam is at 0,5 percent, Bangala is at seven percent and Manjirenji Dam at 6,1 percent, while Lower Ncema in the Mzingwane catchment is at 14 percent.

“From the statistics, it is clear that the water situation in the country has not improved yet. Water users should therefore use the available water very sparingly,” ZINWA said.

Irrigating farmers have been urged to ensure that any leakages along the irrigation lines are repaired to avoid water losses. Canals should also be lined to minimise evaporation.

“These farmers should also be in possession of water abstraction agreements entered between ZINWA and themselves. The agreements are a legal requirement and allow ZINWA to properly allocate the available water amongst users.

“In the homes, users should ensure that leaking tapes are repaired. Users should also practice rainwater harvesting,” ZINWA added.

