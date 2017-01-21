Data tariffs drama: Who is responsible?

By Robert Ndlovu

IT is very easy for people to reach wrong conclusions on certain matters because they would have been fed with the wrong information.

The first point is to understand some of these issues before being emotional and before drawing erroneous conclusions.

One needs to have accurate facts first. Unfortunately, most people believe 80 percent of what they read, especially on social media, be it true or false; but that is not for me to judge.

The recent contentious tariff hike by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), which is mandated by an Act of Parliament to manage and regulate postal and telecommunication services in the country, has left many fuming and asking all sorts of questions, albeit having been reversed.

Here I will just explain a few things and make some pertinent points about this issue that has raised tempers and I will leave you to judge for yourself.

In line with its motto: “To create a level playing field,” POTRAZ usually holds consultative meetings with the public and key stakeholders before coming up with new regulations that affect the public.

In any case all the telecommunications operators would not exist if there were no customers. The same applies to POTRAZ.

On October 16, 2014 in a circular to the industry, POTRAZ said it had abandoned the Cositu pricing framework — an International Telecommunications Union model that determines costs and tariffs (including interconnections and accounting rates) for telephone services — in favour of a long-run incremental cost (LRIC) model, which will see tariffs progressively coming down in response to an anticipated public outcry by consumers. Read again — coming down progressively.

Cellular mobile operators were directed to cut their voice tariffs in line with the new model in December 2014.

However, data charges would be determined by market forces.

In the report, POTRAZ directed tariffs to be further adjusted to US$0,12 per minute in 2015, and then US$0,09 in 2016.

The interconnection rate, which had been US$0,07 for several years, would be reduced to US$0,05 in December 2014, US$0,04 in 2015 and US$0,03 by 2016.

So what has changed?

A new board was appointed at POTRAZ.

A new director general (DG) was also appointed after years of different executives rotating as acting DGs.

This in itself had catastrophic results because each acting DG was not given enough time to make and follow up key strategic decisions he or she made.

One of those decisions was the abolishment of the research and development department.

Fast forward to December 12, 2017, POTRAZ publicly announces new floor prices for both data and voice for the mobile network operators (MNOs).

A floor price is the minimum chargeable per minute of voice and per megabyte of data price.

According to POTRAZ’s December 2016 communication, the floor prices would be US$0,12 per minute for voice and US$0,02 for data per minute.

What is clear is that the voice floor rate was agreed upon by all stakeholders, including the MNOs under their umbrella Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ).

The burning issue was and is data rates. The cost of a megabyte or data bundle is a tricky one because different players have different interests in the data price.

Some players want it to go up and others want it to do down, all for different reasons.

Let us get surgical about this.

Data rates

The entry of Over the Top Services (OTT) caught the regulator, the government and operators flat-footed.

They woke up and boom there was a cheaper, faster, efficient and more secure means of communication overnight.

I am talking about WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and others, loosely termed social media. The use of social media rose exponentially and understandably so in a country where US$1 is, literally, a lot of money.

But its growth has differently affected government, the MNOs and the consumers. How so?

The consumer was naturally excited because he/she could communicate more for less.

The MNO was now losing voice revenue to these news services.

And government might have been worried about the potential abuse of social media.

Government

Some, in human rights circles, think that this is government’s way of seeking to regulate social media usage, especially ahead of 2018 elections.

This is disturbing considering that only recently government issued a warning to the effect that “anyone caught or sharing abusive and subversive material on social media will be disconnected from using the country’s mobile networks”.

A person does not need a local MNO SIM card to use WhatsApp of Facebook or Twitter.

A SIM card registered in South Africa, Botswana, United Kingdom or United States can be used.

Who is offering technical advice to the authorities?

The cyber arena is not like the ground and air traffic where roadblocks can be mounted.

People can use encrypted communication tools if they want to. They can us TOR or ONION. Government is looking in the wrong direction.

I, for one, am against any one or any group that abuses social media.

But freedom to express opinions is not abusing social media.

Technology gurus in government earning fat cheques also forget that more people in the Diaspora post on social media than locals.

So how will government control each of the estimated four million Zimbabweans living abroad, who express their opinion through social media?

Some shake up is needed in some of these government departments and get in technical people who know what is technically possible and what is not.

If you think that the Chinese approach will help, I have bad news for you. It will not. But this is a subject for another day.

The bottom line is, they never saw it coming and someone somewhere was sleeping on the wheel.

Where are the so-called research and development centres?

But the Minister of Information Communications Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira, under whom we believe POTRAZ falls, categorically stated on July 7 last year that: “We have no business in shutting down social media.”

Government must engage citizens and encourage debate on issues that have to do with social media.

Social media is not going anywhere anytime soon!

How do you resuscitate an economy when people’s affordable means of communication is compromised?

How do I communicate with my potential suppliers or customers when data tariffs are very high?

Operators

MNOs were in deep slumber enjoying and reaping heaps of voice generated revenues at very exorbitant prices.

When the OTT came aboard they were shocked and started screaming and crying like toddlers.

This is what you get when you do not invest a portion of your returns into research and development (R&D) of current and future technologies.

I speak from a position of authority, having worked in the world’s largest R&D lab in Silicon Valley eight years ago.

Companies such as AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, among others, worked around the clock to ready themselves against the effects of the disruptive technologies like instant messaging and VoIP.

On the data price scene, naturally MNOs want the rates to go up because they feel OTT services are eating into their voice revenue streams.

In a few years time there won’t be such a thing called international calling. We are going IP all the way.

Like it or not start diversifying; add more VAS and diversify.

Invest heavily in R&D. Innovate or die.

You have had a free run in a very long time.

Secondly, be careful not to be too greedy. Increased data rates will mean less data traffic usage and less revenue. Cut costs.

Share passive infrastructure as POTRAZ has been advising you.

When you cut costs you effectively increase your margins.

I find it awkward that you are very quick to agree on price increases as TOAZ, but very reluctant to share infrastructure.

Consumers

These are people that are already overburdened by a very harsh economy, scarcity of cash, low manufacturing capacity, drought and famine in some areas, joblessness, toll gates, and so to add this communication burden is like pouring a mixture of vinegar, salt and hot chilli on an open wound.

Our Constitution is very clear on our inalienable rights of freedom of association and expression.

But this has to be done responsibly.

Make sure that what you post on social media you can even say it in public.

What I have written here I can repeat verbatim on television, radio or face to face.

People must not hide behind the anonymity of the internet to post profanities.

That is a sure sign of “ubugwala”, a Ndebele term for cowardice.

Real men and women confront and discuss issues as they are, with no fear or favour.

Also don’t be used by people with their own agendas.

Think for yourself and do not be remote controlled.

POTRAZ

This is an organisation caught between a rock and three hard places: Government, operators and consumers.

There is no easy way out of this.

Different sections are interested in the operations of POTRAZ for different reasons.

One section says they are into it for national security.

Even in the United States there is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Some naturally love the regulator’s financial status, a cash cow in an environment of dismally performing parastatals.

Some want to use POTRAZ as a vehicle for ICT innovation.

And others just to shoot down anything done by the current government.

This regulator is professionally run, but their hands are tied.

This is not a National Railways of Zimbabwe kind of entity.

But why don’t the security and law enforcement officials set up their own cyber security intelligence unit and leave POTRAZ alone.

Yes you got me right.

This causes conflict of interests.

Leave POTRAZ to ICT Ministry.

The ICT minister announced an innovation fund and some of us were already salivating at this thinking of developing home-brewed technologies and applications to safeguard our economy and nation at the same time acquiring global skills and create employment.

There is a shortage of forensic analysts, data miners and artificial intelligence experts; and here we are stuck fighting wrong battles.

A bold decision must be made to leave POTRAZ and its professional staff alone.

Final word

Dear Dr Gift Machengete. Congratulations on your appointment as DG.

You are still new at POTRAZ.

Some decisions were made long before you came aboard so consult as widely as possible before going public or making a public statement.

Some of us offer free technical advice.

Zimbabwe has been landlocked ever since Adam and Eve took a bite at that apple; so the reason of data prices going up due to being landlocked is not the best one.

Rwanda and Burundi are landlocked countries, but look at their data rates.

We have Liquid, TelOne, Powertel, Telecontract and Africom operating optical networks.

And by the way once installed there is not much maintenance cost.

Also light travels at about three million meters per second, so distance alone is no longer a major cost factor.

Recall, rethink, suspend the idea of floor pricing immediately, forthwith.

Let market forces come into play.

Be bold, you are the DG and not acting DG.

Engage operators, the board, the public and government and pre-empt conflicting issues you will confront from government, operators and the general public.

You know it, the data rates are way too high.

Great job on community information centres that are being rolled out.

Something good coming out of the universal service fund.

Robert Ndlovu can be contacted on Twitter: @robertndlovu; ndlovu@Ymail.com; App + 1 650 200 0250; Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.