By Batsirai Chikadaya

#Datamustfall is the top trending conversation on Zimbabwean Twitter today after Twimbos spent the day expressing their discontent with Econet’s new data tariffs. The #Datamustfall tagline was first used in South Africa and Techzim had previously suggested Zimbabwe develop its own campaign after finding out Zimbabwe had the third most expensive data in Africa, that […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

#Datamustfall trending on Zimbabwean Twitter, and how to join its online petition

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed