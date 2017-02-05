David and Victoria Beckham pay £22k in tax every day

CELEBRITY couple David and Victoria Beckham paid the taxman nearly £22,000 a day in 2015, figures reveal.

Their global business empire – Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd – is owned by the ex-England captain and former Spice Girl, and encompasses both her fashion label and his image rights.

Their accounts, which they are legally required to file with business registration agency Companies House, show their firm made a total of £47.2m over the course of the year.

Some £10.2m of that was sales from the footballer’s image rights, while his wife’s fashion business raked in £36.9m.

In total, the pair notched up pre-tax profits of £39.5m, and paid £7.9m worth of tax on the amount.

That’s the equivalent of nearly £22,000 every day, or £152,000 a week.



Victoria Beckham left a career in music to launch her fashion label

The profit total marks a significant jump from the £10m Beckham Brand Holdings made the year before, and the documents outline hopes for further growth in 2016 by expanding the singer’s fashion label – either through opening new stores or extending the range of products being offered to customers.

The business has already launched collaborations with Estée Lauder for a Victoria Beckham make-up collection, and with US retailer Target for an affordable clothing collection, due to go on sale this spring.

The couple have been married since 1999 and have four children together – sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Earlier this week, Beckham revealed on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that the couple had renewed their marriage vows.



David and Victoria Beckham with their sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

“People have talked about, you know, ‘do we stay together because it’s a brand?'” he said. “Of course not.

“We stay together because we love each other; we stay together because we have four amazing children, and do you go through tough times? Of course you go through tough times.

“It’s part of relationships, it’s part of marriages, it’s part of having children, it’s part of having responsibilities.” news.sky.com