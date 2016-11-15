David Beckham tells SA audience he won’t go into management

DESPITE having played under the most inspirational football managers of all time, former Manchester United and England winger, David Beckham, said he was not interested in becoming a manager of a football club.

Beckham was speaking at the Discovery Leadership Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday and the former Three Lions captain said he had very little passion for management, unlike his famous former mentor Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 41-year-old played under “Fergie” since making his first team debut in 1995 to 2003 during the time when the pair won the treble in 1999.

But Beckham said business fitted his post-playing career style, so much so that he wasn’t even enticed about becoming a television pundit, unlike some of his former Manchester United teammates such as Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand.

“I’ve worked with great people and great brands and that’s led me to wanting different things,” said Beckham.

“It’s great to go on the TV and talk about the game we all love and that I’ve loved for so many years. But I felt that there were other things that I actually wanted to do and to achieve.

“Over the years I’ve been part of many different companies and many different sponsors. Five years ago I sat down with my management team and told them that I wanted to build a brand and to build companies.

“I have to go into things that I’m passionate about. I was passionate about playing the game but I’m not passionate about being a manager.

“Management is not something I feel I will be great at.”

Beckham also said his beleaguered former England teammate Wayne Rooney was still a great player. Rooney has been under pressure to his place for club and country.

"Wayne Rooney is a great player," Beckham said. "He's been playing since he was 16. He has had a lot of success. I remember playing with him back when he was breaking into the England team and he was great then and still is."