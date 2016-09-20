Dawn Properties return to profit

DAWN Properties reported an after tax profit of US$480 000 in the six months to June from a loss of US$371 000 last year, as the company cut costs by almost 50 percent.The group’s cost cutting measures included reducing its staff by 60 percent which resulted in operating expenses in the half year period declining by 47 percent to US$1,2 million.

Revenue fell from US$2,2 million from US$1,8 million due to lower revenues from the hotel rental business.

The hotel lease business contributed 46 percent to group revenue while the remaining 54 percent came from the property consultancy business.

Hotel operating lease rentals were 22 percent down to US$865 000 compared to US$1,1 million in the same period last year.

In a statement accompanying financial results on Friday, board chair Phebion Gwatidzo said Dawn was in discussions with Barclays Bank and Barclays Bank Pension Fund to acquire Makasa Sun, which owns The Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls.

The group’s Elizabeth Windsor flat gardens in Marlborough are expected to be complete by year end.

Assets grew by two percent to US$90, 8 million following the acquisition of Timeshare properties from African Sun Limited for US$1,1 million.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed property indicated that the property market was experiencing a major downturn, with values having been significantly eroded and properties selling at a substantial discount to replacement cost.

This month Dawn Properties and African Sun Limited settled a dispute over ownership of timeshare units at Troutbeck and Caribbea Bay resorts.

The 13-year long dispute originated after the demerger of the two companies.

Dawn Properties, was formerly a subsidiary of ASL, but de-merged from the group as investors sought to unlock full value from its properties. Both companies are now subsidiaries of investment group Brainworks Capital.

The two have also settled several leasehold improvements at the hotels.

According to ASL, a settlement has been agreed by the two parties in which Dawn Properties will compensate African Sun for the timeshare units and the leasehold improvements.