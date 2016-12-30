Delta says it’s engaged in discussions after Coke/AB InBev buyout agreement  

DELTA Corporation says it is engaged in discussions but no immediate changes to its associate operations are anticipated as a result of last week’s announcement by The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) on the acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s interest in bottling operations in specified markets as it only related to an agreement in principle between the two global companies.

In October, TCCC issued a notice of intent to terminate the Bottlers’ Agreements with Delta Corp subsidiary Delta Sparkling Beverages and associate Schweppes Holdings following the combination of AB InBev and SABMiller Plc.

Following the notice, the two companies last week announced that they had reached an agreement in principle for TCCC to acquire AB InBev’s interest in bottling operations in specied markets including Zimbabwe, for subsequent re-franchising to its preferred partners.

However this process and any such transaction would require relevant board, shareholder and regulatory approvals, said Delta in a cautionary update yesterday.

“The Company and the Board are considering the implications of the Notified Intention and the Joint Statement and are engaged in discussions with the parties in this regard.

“No changes to the operations of the Company and its associates are anticipated at this time and the Company will continue to operate in the usual manner,” company Secretary Alex Makamure said in the statement.

Sparkling Beverages contributed about 24 percent of Delta’s operating income in 2016. Coca-Cola Co. will pay $3.15 billion to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev NV out of an African bottling joint venture after the Budweiser brewer’s takeover of the U.S. beverage company’s partner in the region.

Coca-Cola also agreed to buy AB InBev’s interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador and Honduras for an undisclosed sum.

For Coca-Cola, the acquisition of AB InBev’s 54.5 percent stake in the venture provides a firm footing in a region that is probably one of the last where it can grow its core soft drinks products.

Meanwhile, Delta Beverages led the gainers in today’s trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange after increasing 0.048c to trade at 88.5c. Other gainers include diversified financial services group Old Mutual which added 0.021 to close at 349.21c. The group is currently involved several property development which include the $20 mln SMEs mall close to Eastgate in Harare.

However, the gains failed to offset losses recorded in selected second tier counters. Local seed manufacturer, Seedco led today’s losers after retreating 6c to close at 95c. As a result the Industrials Index closed 0.25 % lower at 145.06.

Innscor Africa went down 0.42c to close at 49.58c. CBZ, Mashonaland Holdings and Willdale traded unchanged at 10.50c, 1.99c and 2.5c respectively.



Foreign trades amounted to $597,896.72 while turnover was at $1,247,372.30. On other hand, the Minings index was flat at 58.51 after all the resource companies traded unchanged.

Meanwhile, trading on the secondary trading market, the Financial Securities Alternative Trading Platform trading has largely remained unchanged since inception on the 1st of December 2016.

Trading has to date remained unchanged with no trades in today’s trading session. The highest price in the year to date is $0.8207 cents while lowest in the year to date is at $0.8205 cents. Market capitalisation at $68.12 mln is below the inaugural $68.15 mln.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe pioneered trading on the Financial Securities Exchange (Finsec) when it listed its B class empowerment shares and currently remains the only counter trading on the platform.

FINSEC Head Trading Operations Blessing Chipfunde recently said that while there is only OMZIL trading, the company is looking forward to new prospects in the future. FinX