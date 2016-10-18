Delta’s revenue down eight percent

DELTA Corporation reported an eight percent decline in half-year revenue due to depressed consumer spending, limited access to cash and the general weak macro-economic performance.

In a trading update on Monday, Delta said revenue for the second quarter ending September 30 was six percent down.

Larger beer volumes were down seven percent compared to prior year for the quarter and 11 percent down for the six months.

“There is an emerging risk on water supply due to depleted dam and groundwater sources. This is causing production disruptions,” said Delta.

Sparkling beverages volume is up three percent for the quarter and down three percent in the six months to September. Sorghum beer volumes increased by four percent in the quarter and six percent for the six months.

Delta said the contribution of Chibuku Super remains strong. The delays in payments to foreign supplies resulted in the late commissioning of the new plants at Masvingo and Kwekwe which are now expected to contribute to production before the end of the calendar year.

The company’s half year results are expected to published on November 10.