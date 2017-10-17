Dema power plant to resume operations

THE $250 million Dema Emergency Power Plant is set to resume operations following a Treasury directive last week that the project would receive an annual allocation of 300 million litres of duty free diesel.

The fuel will be supplied by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development facility through the CMED, a government-owned logistics and fuel supplier.

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 126 of 2017, former finance and economic development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, who was given a cyber security portfolio in a Cabinet reshuffle by President Robert Mugabe on Monday, suspended duty for diesel imports for the controversial Dema power plant, which is owned by petroleum firm, Sakunda in partnership with a brother of President Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simba Chikore.

The same concession was granted to the Kariba South Power Station’s extension project and the $1 billion African Chrome Fields’ chrome project in the Midlands Province.

The Dema project had stopped operations due to fuel challenges.

A notice published in the Government Gazette by Chinamasa said: “Duty is wholly suspended on fuel imported through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development facility and administered by CMED for use at Dema Emergency Power Project, Kariba South Extension Project and African Chrome Field.

“The suspension shall be for a period of one year with effect from 1st January, 2017 to 31st December, 2017.

“No suspension shall be granted in terms of this section unless the fuel is imported through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development facility administered by CMED and in qualities stipulated,” Chinamasa said.

Kariba South Extension Project will get a 500 000 litre allocation per year while ACF will receive an annual allocation of 13,4 million litres of diesel annually.

A short-term initiative implemented to alleviate the country’s power shortages, the Dema plant was supposed to supply 100 megawatts (MW) per hour to the national grid at $0,15c/MW, but has been unable to do so despite power shortages in the country.

The Dema project was awarded national project status which exempted it from paying duty on fuel imported for the project.

That exemption was later withdrawn, forcing Sakunda to halt operations in February as it was failing to break even.

“The reason why operations had been suspended is because we were not getting fuel, but obviously this will change with this instrument,” the source said.

The country is presently upgrading its Kariba Hydro Power Station and ramping production at local thermal stations which are Munyati, Harare and Bulawayo.

To date, capacity at Hwange has also gone up to an average of 500 MW on the back of maintenance work on the station, up from 300 MW.

