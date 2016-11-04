Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte pulled apart at ‘The Gloves Are Off’

DERECK Chisora and Dillian Whyte had to be separated by security at Sky Sports Studios on Thursday evening as they filmed The Gloves Are Off.

The heavyweight rivals were pulled apart in the show ahead of their British heavyweight title clash on the Anthony Joshua undercard at the Manchester Arena, on December 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte is held back while filming The Gloves Are Off

The Londoners sat face-to-face for 22 tension-filled minutes of filming with Johnny Nelson the man in the middle, before Whyte accused Chisora of ducking a clash with Joshua. This lit the fuse and the pair leapt to their feet, leading to security stepping in and filming ending.

Whyte and Chisora had earlier come head-to-head for their first press conference for their Manchester showdown, and while the pair behaved, there was a sense of unease in the air that boiled over as they renewed hostilities at Sky Sports.